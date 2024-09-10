Kolkata Doctors Defy SC Order, Decide To Continue Strike Over Medic's Rape-Murder | Key Developments

Junior doctors across West Bengal have refused to return to work, despite the Supreme Court's directive to end their protest by 5 pm on Tuesday. The medics are striking in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding justice and stronger action from authorities.
Kolkata witnessed widespread rallies as part of the ‘9-9-9’ initiative on Monday evening. People gathered for nine minutes at 9 pm in several areas, including Shyambazar, Esplanade, New Town, Jadavpur 8B terminus, Bally, and Mandirtala. They sang the national anthem and demanded swift justice for the young doctor.
Key Developments in the Protest
Supreme Court Directive: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the striking doctors to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday. The West Bengal government assured the court that no disciplinary action, including punitive transfers, would be taken if the doctors returned to work.
Doctors Plan Further Protests: Despite the court’s direction, doctors have announced plans to hold a rally at Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters in Salt Lake, on Tuesday. They are calling for the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education.
Unmet Demands: Protesting doctors stated that their demands have not been addressed and justice for the trainee doctor remains unfulfilled. “We will continue our agitation and the ‘cease work’ until justice is delivered,” a representative said after a governing body meeting in Kolkata.
Victim’s Family Speaks Out: The mother of the deceased trainee doctor has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of lying about financial compensation. She alleged that Banerjee offered money after her daughter’s death but has since denied making the offer.
She said, "The Chief Minister is lying. My daughter will not return. Would I lie in her name? The chief minister told us that we would receive money and suggested that we create something in our daughter's memory. I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice."
Forensic Report Concerns: During Monday’s hearing, the CBI raised doubts about the forensic report in the case. The agency has decided to send samples to AIIMS for further examination, suspecting discrepancies in the original findings.
Homicide Confirmed: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, told the Supreme Court that the medical report confirmed the victim’s death was homicidal, with evidence of sexual assault and forceful penetration.
IMA’s Criticism: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengal branch voiced frustration with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the West Bengal government. They accused both entities of failing to ensure justice for the victim and address the health system’s deeper issues.
Protests to Intensify: The IMA also stated that the protests will grow stronger until a resolution is achieved. They expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s direction for junior doctors to return to work, saying it was a setback in their fight for justice.
Political Response: The ruling Trinamool Congress welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, stating that doctors’ primary responsibility is to save lives. The party emphasised that this duty should not be compromised by ongoing protests.