Four Right-Wing Men Arrested Over Alleged Assault On Students, Women During Delhi CJP Protest

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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A senior police official said no formal complaint had been filed, but police received information suggesting the accused might leave Delhi-NCR and go into hiding. Officers took suo motu action and arrested them

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CJPs protest Security in Delhi
Security personnel stand guard and place barricades along the Outer Circle of Connaught Place to restrict vehicular and pedestrian movement following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary of this article

  • Four men were arrested over alleged assaults during Saturday’s CJP protest.

  • Police said the accused claimed to belong to Hindu Raksha Dal.

  • Protesters and journalists were also attacked at several Delhi locations by right-wing men

Four right-wing men have been arrested over an alleged assault on students and women during Saturday’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, The Indian Express reported. The arrests followed the circulation of a video showing protesters being hit and pushed on DDU Marg.

Police identified the accused as Raman Saini, 50; Vivekanand alias Vivek, 32; Kapil Kumar, 27; and Ravinder Singh alias Govind Hindu, 35. A senior police official said that the men claimed to belong to the right-wing Hindu Raksha Dal.

The arrests came a day after reports of attacks on protesters and journalists in Connaught Place and near the MCD Civic Centre. Demonstrators were seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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Police Act After Identifying Video Location

Police identified DDU Marg, under Kamla Market police station’s jurisdiction, as the location of the assault after checking the viral footage. A police officer could reportedly be seen at the scene, according to The Indian Express

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A senior police official said no formal complaint had been filed, but police received information suggesting the accused might leave Delhi-NCR and go into hiding. Officers took suo motu action and arrested them, the official said.

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'We Will Protect Delhi Police', Says Right-Wing Man

More than 30 men identifying themselves as Bajrang Dal members gathered near Palika Bazaar around 2.30pm on Saturday and threatened journalists, Hindustan Times reported.

“You all are showing fake news for CJP. We will protect Delhi Police since they can’t use arms against you,” one man shouted, according to the newspaper. Police dispersed the group and detained some members about half an hour later.

Near the MCD Civic Centre, men identifying themselves with the Hindustan Raksha Dal dragged, assaulted and threatened protesters.

A video from the location, which HT said it had not verified, purportedly showed two men dragging and beating a young woman before her sister pulled her away.

“Nobody came to save me. Delhi police saw everything,” the woman said in the video.

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Opposition Questions Police Response

AAP shared footage of a young woman being assaulted and questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the attacks.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Delhi Police of encouraging violence against demonstrators.

“Amit Shah’s Delhi Police has itself descended into thuggery—and it’s openly giving license and encouragement to the real goons of RSS-BJP to unleash violence on women and youth,” he wrote on X.

Gandhi said Congress, the INDIA alliance and young protesters would return to the streets on Monday, October 12.

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