Strategic Review: Arvind Kejriwal met with AAP leaders in Goa to evaluate ground preparations for the upcoming 2027 state assembly elections.
Alliance Dynamics: Discussions focused on strengthening the newly formed "Goa First" pre-poll front alongside the Goa Forward Party as a non-BJP, non-Congress alternative.
Campaign Roadmap: The leadership outlined localized outreach programs and candidate strategy to expand the party's footprint across constituencies.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held an organisational meeting with party office-bearers and leaders in Panaji as the political activity in Goa is gradually gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
Kejriwal, who has been on a visit to the coastal state since Tuesday, addressed AAP leaders at the meeting along with former Delhi chief minister Atishi, party's Goa unit president Valmiki Naik.
AAP's senior vice-president in Goa Sandesh Teleikar-Desai, working president Gerson Gomes and organisational secretary Prashant Naik were also present.
The party leaders discussed organisational preparedness for the assembly polls and pledged to work towards defeating the BJP and Congress, which the AAP has described as a "joint venture" in Goa.
The meeting comes amid differences between the AAP and its newly-formed alliance partner Goa Forward Party (GFP) over the latter's position on a broader opposition alliance.
On September 13, the AAP and the GFP announced the 'Goa First' alliance for the 2027 assembly elections, positioning it as a non-BJP, non-Congress political alternative.
However, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai has since indicated that his party is open to a broader political realignment and has argued that the principal opposition Congress should not be kept out of efforts to challenge the BJP.
Sardesai has said the Opposition could not hope to defeat the BJP while keeping Congress outside the alliance.
The AAP, however, has maintained that the 'Goa First' alliance is a non-Congress, non-BJP front and has questioned the GFP's position following Sardesai's remarks.
During his Goa visit, Kejriwal has been holding meetings with party workers and other stakeholders.
During the meeting on Thursday, the AAP leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening the party organisation in the state and taking on the BJP as well as the Congress in the 2027 polls.