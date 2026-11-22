Agniveers opting for a two-year Second Tour of Duty will be allowed to marry after completing around four weeks of training.
Recruits must remain unmarried during their initial four-year term and when they opt for the extension.
The first Navy batch has completed its initial service; 25% were offered permanent enrolment on merit, while eligible personnel from the rest were offered the extension.
Agniveers who continue in service beyond their first four years will be allowed to marry, provided they complete the training required for the two year extension, News18 sources familiar with a communication to personnel said.
The rule applies to those opting for a two-year Second Tour of Duty. CNN-News18 had earlier reported that the armed forces were considering whether Agniveers should be allowed to marry during the extension.
Marriage Rule Changes After Four Years
Under the Agnipath scheme, recruits must be unmarried when they join and remain unmarried throughout their initial four-year service. They must also be unmarried when they choose the two-year extension.
After enrolling for the Second Tour of Duty and returning from a short break, Agniveers will undergo about four weeks of training. They can marry after successfully completing that course.
First Batches Move To Extended Service
The first Navy batch has completed its four-year term. Twenty-five per cent of the personnel have been offered permanent enrolment on merit, while eligible Agniveers from the remaining group have been offered the two-year extension.
The Union Cabinet approved the Second Tour of Duty on November 4. It allows trained Agniveers to serve for two additional years and gives those not selected for permanent enrolment another opportunity to join the regular forces after six years of total service.
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said when the extension was announced that the Agnipath scheme was not set in stone and would continue to evolve.
Extension Brings Family Life Into Focus
Recruits enter the forces between 17.5 and 21 years of age. Those who remain in service into a fifth year are often 23 or 24, including many from rural areas and smaller towns.
The marriage provision gives Agniveers who take the extended service option the chance to marry after completing the required training, while keeping the restriction in place during their initial four-year term.