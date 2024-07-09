Agnipath Scheme Row: How Different Is The Compensation On Death For Agniveers Than For Regular Soldiers?

Gandhi cited Ajay's case in his Motion of Thanks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh intervened in the senior Congress leader’s speech and asked him not to “mislead the Parliament” on the short-term military recruitment scheme which was brought after taking suggestions from 158 organisations. To this, Gandhi alleged that Singh "lied" in Parliament about the issue of compensation and criticised the Agnipath scheme not even giving them the status of a "shaheed" (martyr). He also released a video on social media purportedly of Ajay’s father saying they had not received the compensation.