National

Agniveer Ajay Singh's Father Says, 'We Haven't Received Ex-Gratia From Centre': Reports

According to reports, local Congress leader Smit Singh visited the family and later spoke to the media claiming that Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Lok Sabha about Agniveer's family not receiving compensation from the Centre was correct.

PTI
LoP Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Singh clarified that they did not received ex-gratia from the Centre or the Army and elaborated on what they received as insurance cover amount.

The topic of Agniveer has become a point of controversy since LoP Rahul Gandhi criticised the Agniveer scheme in Lok Sabha earlier this week and specifically mentioned the story of Ajay Singh and how his family is yet to receive the compensation from Centre.

The Indian Army later stated that Gandhi's claims were untrue and in a post on 'X', the additional directorate general of public information of the Army said on Wednesday that the Indian Army "salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar" and emphasised that the emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament | - PTI/File
Army Issues ‘Clarification’ After Rahul Gandhi's Claim: ‘Agniveer’s Family Has Been Paid Rs 98 Lakh

BY Outlook Web Desk

In an Indian Express report, Ajay Singh’s father Charanjit Singh Kala who is a labourer elaborated on what the family received after his son's death. Kala reportedly said, “We have received Rs 98 lakh from insurance cover claim. This includes a cheque for Rs 48 lakh from the Army which is insurance cover, not ex gratia. Another Rs 50 lakh has been received from a private bank which too is a claim of the insurance policy my son had."

He then added, "The Punjab government has given us a compensation of Rs 1 crore."

Further Ajay Singh's father has mentioned to the media that, "But the claim of Rajnath Singh that the Centre has given us Rs 1 crore compensation is totally untrue. We haven’t received any ex gratia compensation from the Centre or the Army yet.”

The report also quotes the emotional father saying, "Return our son. We won’t ask for any money. We don’t need any money if the government can return our son."

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar with PM Modi. - File Image/PTI
'JD(U) Wants Shortcomings Removed', Says BJP's Key Ally As It Asks Modi To Rethink Agniveer Scheme

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

According to reports, local Congress leader Smit Singh visited the family and later spoke to the media claiming that Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Lok Sabha about Agniveer's family not receiving compensation from the Centre was correct.

Smit mentioned that the family only received insurance money and not any additional payment from the Centre as ex gratia.

Smit Singh reportedly said, “I came here as I have been deputed by Rahul Gandhi to take care of this family and ensure their all needs are met.”

Ajay Singh who was an Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast while posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in January 2024.

Brijendra Singh joins Congress - PTI
'Farmers Issue, Agniveer, Wrestlers Protest': Brijendra Singh Explains Why He Quit BJP

BY Outlook Web Desk

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "lied" in Parliament about the issue of compensation to families of martyred Agniveers and demanded an apology for it.

The Congress leader also shared a video on X purportedly of the father of a deceased Agniveer who stated that Rajnath Singh had claimed that Rs 1 crore compensation had been given to the next of kin of martyred Agniveers but no such assistance was received by his family.

Sharing the video message posted by her brother, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the BJP of "insulting the sacrifice of the families" who gave up their sons for the country

Singh, who intervened when Gandhi was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, said that an Agniveer who lays down his life in the line of duty gets a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The Union minister had asked Gandhi not to mislead Parliament and also requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge the former Congress president's claims on the Agnipath scheme.

Intervening, the defence minister had said, "I would like to humbly request the leader of the opposition not to try to mislead Parliament. Regarding the Agniveer scheme, direct communication was established with many people, 158 organisations, their suggestions were taken, then this Agniveer scheme was brought. This scheme has been brought after a lot of thought."

Agniveer soldiers passing out parade - null
Agniveers Not Worth Post-Service Benefits? Concerns Grow Among Army Aspirants Of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

BY Ashwani Sharma

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 years later that year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany Start Their UEFA Euro Quarter-Final Tie Against Spain; Wimbledon Action Continues