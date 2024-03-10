'Farmers Issue, Agniveer, Wrestlers Protest': Brijendra Singh Explains Why He Quit BJP

Brijendra Singh, a former Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party representing Hisar in Haryana, has announced his resignation from the party and has joined the Congress just a few weeks before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Singh reportedly explained his big move by listing issues like farmers issues, Agniveer row and the wrestlers protests, he said, "I quit the BJP and joined the Congress because of political and ideological differences."

He also added, "From farmers' issues to Agniveers to the wrestler's protests - I differed on many things. I am very happy to join the Congress family," as he joined Congress on Sunday.