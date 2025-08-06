Malegaon’s Story Of Defiance

Qasmi remembers the 2008 blast with clarity most would try to forget. “It was a Monday. The area was full. Namaz had just ended. Children were out. People were getting vada pav and tea. And then” he stops. “And then it all turned black.” Photo: Dinesh Parab

