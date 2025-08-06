Malegaon’s Story Of Defiance

The industrial town with a substantial mix of Hindu-Muslim population has historically been through several communal riots. But after the 2008 blasts, the city has seen a silent change.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Malegaon blasts
In Malegaon, unity doesn’t shout, it hums quietly through power looms, shared walls, and borrowed sugar. Here, Hindu and Muslim families have lived as neighbours for generations. Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on July 31, 2025 acquitted all accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case;

  • In a detailed 1,036-page judgment the court said the prosecution had failed to prove its case;

  • Almost 17 years ago a bomb blast killed six people in the Maharashtra town of Malegaon.

The industrial town of Malegaon, nestled in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, has long been marked by its sharply mixed Hindu-Muslim population, both in terms of demography and economy. But this coexistence has not always been peaceful. From the 1960s to the early 2000s, Malegaon witnessed repeated bouts of communal violence that left deep scars. The first major riot broke out in 1963 when a Ganpati Visarjan procession clashed with a Muharram gathering, resulting in several deaths and triggering a cycle of recurring violence. The 1984 riots, part of a larger communal flare-up across Maharashtra and India following incendiary political speeches, engulfed Malegaon in further bloodshed.

Tensions rose dramatically again in 1992 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, leading to street-level clashes, property destruction, and curfews in and around the town. A particularly devastating incident occurred in October 2001. A rally calling for the boycott of American goods turned violent, spiraling into full-scale communal rioting. The violence led to 15 deaths, several injuries, widespread arson, and police firings. 

In these decades, Malegaon’s social fabric appeared frayed beyond repair, with the river Mausam (Mosum) becoming a symbolic and physical divide between Hindu and Muslim neighborhoods. One side is home to Hindu-majority population, the other to Muslim majority population. Yet, even during times of strife, the town’s economy told a different story: Muslim weavers and Hindu yarn traders remained interdependent, operating in a shared textile ecosystem that neither riots nor politics could completely sever.

Everything changed, visibly and quietly, after the 2006 and 2008 bomb blasts. The 2006 blasts explosions which resulted in at least 45 fatalities and 125 injuries, took place in a Muslim cemetery, adjacent to a mosque, at around 1:15 PM after Friday prayers on September 8. After two years, on September 29, 2008 a bomb exploded near Bhikku Chowk just after Friday prayers, killing six people and injuring over a hundred, almost all Muslims. 

For a town that had experienced riots triggered by communal hatred, this attack felt different, it was an act of terrorism that struck when Malegaon was already on edge. However, what followed was not more violence, but an astonishing wave of restraint. The city remained calm. Hindus and Muslims helped victims alike, organized funerals, transported the injured to hospitals, and guarded against retaliation. In the face of tragedy, Malegaon chose not to riot, but to grieve together.

Malegaon 2008 blasts
Qasmi remembers the 2008 blast with clarity most would try to forget. “It was a Monday. The area was full. Namaz had just ended. Children were out. People were getting vada pav and tea. And then” he stops. “And then it all turned black.” Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon

The investigations that followed added another layer to this transformation. When it emerged that the accused were linked to Hindu extremist groups, including a sitting BJP MP and an Army officer, it further complicated the city’s emotions. The case dragged on for years. Witnesses turned hostile, charges were diluted, and the court eventually acquitted all the accused in July 2025, citing lack of evidence. But by then, something deeper had shifted. Malegaon had not erupted in anger; instead, it mourned in silence.

The latest news erupting from the industrial town around communal issues was in 2023 when there were allegations that students of other religions are being influenced to convert to Islam. A school principal was alleged to have tried converting some students. After some political pressure, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the principal. Over the years, a quiet unity has taken root. Mohalla committees that were once formed to control violence became platforms for dialogue.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Imran, an auto-rickshaw driver who has been a resident of Malegaon for decades, says that the same segregated neighborhoods cooperated with each other and the local administration. Both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders stood together to ensure that restrictions were respected and panic didn’t spiral into unrest. Youth engagement programs helped bridge generational divides, and festivals began to be celebrated with each other’s participation, if not always together, then certainly without fear.

Malegaon 2008 blasts
Amidst the bustling handloom industry, this textile town has always known the value of silence, survival and unity. Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon
84-year-old Shaikh Abrahim Supru clutches an old newspaper cutting. His hands tremble, the paper thins with age, but the face in the photo is clear, Shaikh Rafique Shaikh Mustafa, his son-in-law. - Dinesh Parab
The Quiet Grief Of Malegaon: Seventeen Years After the Blast

BY Jinit Parmar

Malegaon is still a town of wounds. As Maulana Abdul Qayuum Qasmi, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s Nashik division explains. “2006, 2008 - two years the city saw bombings which killed several people. The blame game was always on but the people here now live in peace. We come together in times of need. But one side of the town is still in sadness,” he says. 

There is a conscious resistance to falling back into old patterns. The 2008 blasts, meant to destroy communal harmony, have become a grim turning point. They pushed Malegaon to look inward, to reject hate, and to rebuild a future, not on slogans or speeches, but on solidarity and survival. In its silence, Malegaon has spoken: unity is not always loud, but it is possible.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance