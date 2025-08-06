617 Roads Closed, Pilgrimage Halted As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain closed 617 roads and shut schools across Himachal Pradesh
The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra pilgrimage was suspended
Monsoon-related incidents since June have resulted in 108 deaths and over Rs 1,852 crore in losses.
Heavy rain continued to lash Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, leading to the closure of 617 roads, including four national highways and shutting down educational institutions in several parts of the state.
The continued moderate to heavy rainfall prompted the suspension of the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra after Tuesday night's downpour left a trail of destruction along its route.
The meteorological centre reported significant rainfall since Tuesday, with Kasauli receiving 145 mm, Dharampur 122.8 mm, Gohar 120 mm, and Sundernagar 80.3 mm. Shimla recorded 64.4 mm and Dharamshala saw 64 mm, reported PTI.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the state has suffered financial losses totaling Rs 1,852 crore ever since the monsoon began on June 20.
The centre also reported that of the 617 roads were cut off, 377 are in Mandi district and 90 are in Kullu district. The closed routes on national highways include the Chandigarh-Manali , Old Hindustan-Tibet Road, Mandi-Dharampur and Aut-Sainj road, all blocked by landslides.
Officials confirmed that the Shimla-Kalka National Highway, which was blocked at Chakki Mor in Solan district, has been reopened for traffic. The closures led to significant traffic jams, causing difficulties for commuters.
According to PTI, in response to the weather, schools, colleges and anganwadis were ordered closed in the Shimla district subdivisions of Sunni, Kumarsein, Chopal, Dodra Kwar, Jubbal, Theog and Rampur.
Similar closures were announced for Karsog and Sundernagar in Mandi district, Nirmand in Kullu district and some subdivisions in Solan. Some schools in Shimla city also declared holidays or switched to online classes.
Reportedly, the Kinnaur district administration suspended the pilgrimage to Kinnaur Kailash, considered Lord Shiva's winter residence at an altitude of 19,850 feet, until further notice.
The decision was made after heavy rain washed away bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang and made trekking paths dangerously slippery or impassable due to landslides.
The official order stated that pilgrims already on the route have been moved to safety at Milling Khata and Gufa. The yatra had started on July 15 and was scheduled to end on August 30.
In the state capital, the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited cautioned residents about potential water supply disruptions for the next two to three days because of high turbidity at the water source, reported PTI.
According to PTI, the toll includes 108 deaths in rain-related incidents and 36 missing persons. The monsoon has also led to 55 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts, and 48 major landslides, damaging 1,738 houses and disrupting 1,491 power distribution transformers and 265 water supply schemes.