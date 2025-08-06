617 Roads Closed, Pilgrimage Halted As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal Pradesh

Four national highways and educational institutions are closed in multiple districts; authorities report 108 deaths since the monsoon began with a monetary toll of Rs 1,852 crore ever since the monsoon began on June 20.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy rains batter Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rains batter Himachal Pradesh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Heavy rain closed 617 roads and shut schools across Himachal Pradesh

  • The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra pilgrimage was suspended

  • Monsoon-related incidents since June have resulted in 108 deaths and over Rs 1,852 crore in losses.

Heavy rain continued to lash Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, leading to the closure of 617 roads, including four national highways and shutting down educational institutions in several parts of the state.

The continued moderate to heavy rainfall prompted the suspension of the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra after Tuesday night's downpour left a trail of destruction along its route.

The meteorological centre reported significant rainfall since Tuesday, with Kasauli receiving 145 mm, Dharampur 122.8 mm, Gohar 120 mm, and Sundernagar 80.3 mm. Shimla recorded 64.4 mm and Dharamshala saw 64 mm, reported PTI. 

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the state has suffered financial losses totaling Rs 1,852 crore ever since the monsoon began on June 20.

The centre also reported that of the 617 roads were cut off, 377 are in Mandi district and 90 are in Kullu district. The closed routes on national highways include the Chandigarh-Manali , Old Hindustan-Tibet Road, Mandi-Dharampur and Aut-Sainj road, all blocked by landslides. 

Officials confirmed that the Shimla-Kalka National Highway, which was blocked at Chakki Mor in Solan district, has been reopened for traffic. The closures led to significant traffic jams, causing difficulties for commuters.

Himachal CM met the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - null
Himachal Pradesh: CM Seeks Special Relief Measures From Union Environment Minister

BY N.E.W.S. Desk

According to PTI, in response to the weather, schools, colleges and anganwadis were ordered closed in the Shimla district subdivisions of Sunni, Kumarsein, Chopal, Dodra Kwar, Jubbal, Theog and Rampur.

Similar closures were announced for Karsog and Sundernagar in Mandi district, Nirmand in Kullu district and some subdivisions in Solan. Some schools in Shimla city also declared holidays or switched to online classes.

Reportedly, the Kinnaur district administration suspended the pilgrimage to Kinnaur Kailash, considered Lord Shiva's winter residence at an altitude of 19,850 feet, until further notice.

The decision was made after heavy rain washed away bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang and made trekking paths dangerously slippery or impassable due to landslides.

Cloudbursts and flash floods in Mandi's Thunag - | Photo: PTI
Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court

BY Ashwani Sharma

The official order stated that pilgrims already on the route have been moved to safety at Milling Khata and Gufa. The yatra had started on July 15 and was scheduled to end on August 30.

In the state capital, the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited cautioned residents about potential water supply disruptions for the next two to three days because of high turbidity at the water source, reported PTI. 

According to PTI, the toll includes 108 deaths in rain-related incidents and 36 missing persons. The monsoon has also led to 55 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts, and 48 major landslides, damaging 1,738 houses and disrupting 1,491 power distribution transformers and 265 water supply schemes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance