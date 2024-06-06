Elections

'JD(U) Wants Shortcomings Removed', Says BJP's Key Ally As It Asks Modi To Rethink Agniveer Scheme

File Image/PTI
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar with PM Modi. Photo: File Image/PTI
As the Bharatiya Janata Party is rallying support to keep its alliance together for forming the government at the Centre, its key ally -- Nitish Kumar's JD(U) -- has said that they would demand a review of the Agniveer recruitment scheme for the Army.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi on Thursday said that a section of voters has been upset with the Agniveer scheme. "Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed," Tyagi added.

Tyagi noted that a large section of those in the armed forces were not content with the introduction of the Agnipath scheme. There is a need to discuss it, the JD(U) leader said.

The Centre revealed the Agnipath scheme in 2022 in an attempt to enable a youthful profile of the armed forces and reduce the Defense pension bill.

Under the scheme, youth in the 17.5-21 age group would be recruited for the armed forces, but the contract would not go beyond a tenure of four years in 75 per cent of the cases.

Only 25 per cent of the recruits, aka Agniveers, would be required to continue for 15 more years under permanent commission. The announcement of the scheme triggered nationwide protests, saying that the scheme would take away job security and make future uncertain after four years of service.

JD(U) On Uniform Civil Code

Tyagi further commented about the JD(U)'s stand on the Uniform Civil Code and said that the party was "not against it".

Noting that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has written to the Law Commission chief about UCC, Tyagi said, "All the stakeholders - be it various CMs, different political parties, different sects - there should be a discussion with all, and the issue should be resolved."

He then reiterated the party's support to NDA, saying "There's no pre-condition, there is unconditional support (to NDA)."

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) finds mention in Article 44 of Part IV the Constitution of India, which contains Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSPs). The DSPSs are not enforceable but are meant to serve as the guiding principles of legislatures.

The Article 44 says, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

Uttarakhand became the first state to implement UCC. In it's UCC, polygamy is banned, uniform minimum age for marriage for both men and women is set, 'triple talaq' and associated practices are banned, uniform adoption rights in line with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act are mandated, and registration is made mandatory for live-in relationships.

Will Pursue Caste Census, Says Tyagi

Further speaking on caste-based census, Tyagi noted that no party in the nation has said no to the caste census.

"Bihar has shown the path. PM too didn't oppose it in all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it," the senior JD(U) leader said.

He also said that Bihar being given special status is "something which we have in our heart".

