Uttarakshi Cloudburst: Life Comes To A Standstill As Flash Flood Sweeps Through Dharali Village

A terrifying cloudburst triggered a fierce flash flood, and a raging tide of muddy water nearly swept through Dharali village, just 19 km short of Gangotri, the revered Hindu pilgrimage town on the banks of the Bhagirathi River, the sacred origin of the Ganges.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
A massive flash flood hits Uttarakhands Uttarkashi on Tuesday
A massive flash flood hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A terrifying cloudburst triggered a fierce flash flood, and a raging tide of muddy water nearly swept through Dharali village.

  • Life in the area has come to a standstill, as anxious villagers rush to the site in search of their loved ones.

  • Landslides triggered by the cloudburst have severed road links, making access impossible.

The cries of survivors and pain of devastated families in Seraj, Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, had barely subsided as nature struck again—this time in Uttarkashi district of the neighbouring hill state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday afternoon. 

A terrifying cloudburst triggered a fierce flash flood, and a raging tide of muddy water nearly swept through Dharali village, just 19 km short of Gangotri, the revered Hindu pilgrimage town on the banks of the Bhagirathi River, the sacred origin of the Ganges.

Reports say the entire market area of Dharali and dozens of houses got completely erased within seconds, even as videos of the cloudburst and strong deluge went viral over social media with cries of the families.

The officials on duty at the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at Uttarakashi, when contacted, said, “It’s very difficult to put the figures out about the fatalities. The tragedy is unimaginable. We are just compiling the data and monitoring the multiagency rescue and relief operation on the spot.

Visual from Uttarkashi, where houses are being swept away by a flash flood on Tuesday - X/@UttarkashiPol
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

BY Outlook News Desk

Life in the area has come to a standstill, as anxious villagers rush to the site in search of their loved ones. However, landslides triggered by the cloudburst have severed road links, making access impossible. Eyewitnesses report that several people, including women and children, remain trapped.

The rescue teams of the Indian army, ITBP, NDRF, and state police were struggling to find the survivors and rush them to the hospitals.

The agency report says six people were reported dead while 50 others are missing. “We fear the casualties could be high because a lot of traders come to the market area of this village to buy apples. The pilgrims also use it as a base camp for their further journey to Gangotri Dam,” said Madhu Sudan, a social activist at Dehradun.

The village is located 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harsil, he says, adding that the calamity struck the area around 1:45 pm.

Several hotels, restaurants, dhabas, resorts, and homestays, built at Dharali—where the pilgrims often stay overnight—were also washed away in the flicker of the eyes.

Visual from Uttarkashi, where houses are being swept away by a flash flood on Tuesday - X/@UttarkashiPol
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami

BY Outlook News Desk

District Magistrate of Uttarakashi, Prashant Kumar Ayra, was at the spot supervising the rescue and relief operations, a senior official at the District Disaster Management Authority informed over the phone.

The Uttarkashi Police shared several images of the disaster-hit region and also posted videos on the micro-blogging site X.

“Based on the information of damage in Dharali due to the rising water level of Khir Gad in the Uttarkashi, Harshil area, disaster teams like the police, SDRF, army, etc., are engaged in relief and rescue work on the spot”, they wrote.

The police advised people to maintain a proper distance from the river.

The Indian army also informed that troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilized and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. The extent of damage is being ascertained, and updates will follow as relief operations unfold.

Almost at the moment when the cloudburst happened, the residents were heard praying, “O Ganga Maiya, forgive us…forgive us. Please! Calm down, calm down.” They also shouted, “Bhago, Bhago (Run, Run)

But by then, Dharali Bazaar and the village were already swallowed by the torrent of mud, slush, and debris.

Reports also say the ancient Kalpkedar temple, known for its uniqueness and associated with the Pandavas of Mahabharata fame, is also covered under the slush and is said to have been damaged, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his "condolences to the people affected by the tragedy" in a post on X.

"I pray for the well-being of all the victims... Relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in assisting the people," he wrote.

He also spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who briefed PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the tragedy and rescue work.

Cloudburst reported in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath | - PTI
Uttarakhand Cloudburst: 2 Bodies Of Missing Workers Recovered

BY Outlook News Desk

Dehradun-based environmentalist Anoop Nautiyal also wrote on X, “What a horrible, tragic day for our earthquake- and disaster-prone state and our people! After Dharali, flash floods erupt in nearby Sukhi Top in the district of Uttarakashi. While today is a day to mourn and focus on relief and rescue, it’s also vital to remember what the Supreme Court said the other day about Himachal Pradesh.

“It is state-sponsored development; the climate crisis and human apathy are all to blame for the cruel and tragic existential crisis,” he says.

Last week, the Supreme Court issued a strong warning to Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the grave environmental degradation taking place in the state. It flagged rampant deforestation, unregulated hydropower projects, extensive highway construction, frequent landslides, tourism-driven infrastructure, and other human-induced activities that pose a serious threat to the state’s very survival.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance