Uttarakshi Cloudburst: Life Comes To A Standstill As Flash Flood Sweeps Through Dharali Village

The cries of survivors and pain of devastated families in Seraj, Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, had barely subsided as nature struck again—this time in Uttarkashi district of the neighbouring hill state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday afternoon.
A terrifying cloudburst triggered a fierce flash flood, and a raging tide of muddy water nearly swept through Dharali village, just 19 km short of Gangotri, the revered Hindu pilgrimage town on the banks of the Bhagirathi River, the sacred origin of the Ganges.
Reports say the entire market area of Dharali and dozens of houses got completely erased within seconds, even as videos of the cloudburst and strong deluge went viral over social media with cries of the families.
The officials on duty at the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at Uttarakashi, when contacted, said, “It’s very difficult to put the figures out about the fatalities. The tragedy is unimaginable. We are just compiling the data and monitoring the multiagency rescue and relief operation on the spot.
Life in the area has come to a standstill, as anxious villagers rush to the site in search of their loved ones. However, landslides triggered by the cloudburst have severed road links, making access impossible. Eyewitnesses report that several people, including women and children, remain trapped.
The rescue teams of the Indian army, ITBP, NDRF, and state police were struggling to find the survivors and rush them to the hospitals.
The agency report says six people were reported dead while 50 others are missing. “We fear the casualties could be high because a lot of traders come to the market area of this village to buy apples. The pilgrims also use it as a base camp for their further journey to Gangotri Dam,” said Madhu Sudan, a social activist at Dehradun.
The village is located 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harsil, he says, adding that the calamity struck the area around 1:45 pm.
Several hotels, restaurants, dhabas, resorts, and homestays, built at Dharali—where the pilgrims often stay overnight—were also washed away in the flicker of the eyes.
District Magistrate of Uttarakashi, Prashant Kumar Ayra, was at the spot supervising the rescue and relief operations, a senior official at the District Disaster Management Authority informed over the phone.
The Uttarkashi Police shared several images of the disaster-hit region and also posted videos on the micro-blogging site X.
“Based on the information of damage in Dharali due to the rising water level of Khir Gad in the Uttarkashi, Harshil area, disaster teams like the police, SDRF, army, etc., are engaged in relief and rescue work on the spot”, they wrote.
The police advised people to maintain a proper distance from the river.
The Indian army also informed that troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilized and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. The extent of damage is being ascertained, and updates will follow as relief operations unfold.
Almost at the moment when the cloudburst happened, the residents were heard praying, “O Ganga Maiya, forgive us…forgive us. Please! Calm down, calm down.” They also shouted, “Bhago, Bhago (Run, Run)
But by then, Dharali Bazaar and the village were already swallowed by the torrent of mud, slush, and debris.
Reports also say the ancient Kalpkedar temple, known for its uniqueness and associated with the Pandavas of Mahabharata fame, is also covered under the slush and is said to have been damaged, they added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his "condolences to the people affected by the tragedy" in a post on X.
"I pray for the well-being of all the victims... Relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in assisting the people," he wrote.
He also spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who briefed PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the tragedy and rescue work.
Dehradun-based environmentalist Anoop Nautiyal also wrote on X, “What a horrible, tragic day for our earthquake- and disaster-prone state and our people! After Dharali, flash floods erupt in nearby Sukhi Top in the district of Uttarakashi. While today is a day to mourn and focus on relief and rescue, it’s also vital to remember what the Supreme Court said the other day about Himachal Pradesh.
“It is state-sponsored development; the climate crisis and human apathy are all to blame for the cruel and tragic existential crisis,” he says.
Last week, the Supreme Court issued a strong warning to Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the grave environmental degradation taking place in the state. It flagged rampant deforestation, unregulated hydropower projects, extensive highway construction, frequent landslides, tourism-driven infrastructure, and other human-induced activities that pose a serious threat to the state’s very survival.