Delhi College Student's Staged Acid Attack Unravels

Singh's wife, employed at Khan's Northwest Delhi socks factory from 2021-2024, filed a rape and blackmail complaint against him on October 24, alleging forced relations and obscene photo sharing. She is a 2018 acid attack survivor and distant relative of Khan, embroiled in a property dispute. Khan confessed during questioning to orchestrating the hoax for retaliation, with his daughter procuring the chemical. An FIR under BNS sections for rape, IT Act violations, and criminal intimidation has been registered against Khan, who was remanded to judicial custody.