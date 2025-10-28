Delhi College Student's Staged Acid Attack Unravels

Student self-applied toilet cleaner near Laxmi Bai College; claimed three men attacked her, but CCTV/CDR exonerate them.
Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that a 20-year-old second-year BCom student from Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board staged an acid attack on herself near Ashok Vihar on Sunday, October 26, 2025, following her father's instructions to avenge a rape complaint filed against him. The student, her father Aqeel Khan, uncle, and brother are under interrogation, with Khan arrested on Monday in connection with the rape case.
Initially, the woman claimed three men, Jitender Singh, Ishan, and Arman—hurled acid at her while en route to an extra class near Laxmi Bai College, causing severe burns treated at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Investigations, including CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR), and witness statements, contradicted her account: the accused men were not at the site, and the bike mentioned was spotted in Karol Bagh. Police confirmed she used a toilet cleaning chemical from home to self-inflict injuries, staging the attack to implicate Singh and his relatives.
Singh's wife, employed at Khan's Northwest Delhi socks factory from 2021-2024, filed a rape and blackmail complaint against him on October 24, alleging forced relations and obscene photo sharing. She is a 2018 acid attack survivor and distant relative of Khan, embroiled in a property dispute. Khan confessed during questioning to orchestrating the hoax for retaliation, with his daughter procuring the chemical. An FIR under BNS sections for rape, IT Act violations, and criminal intimidation has been registered against Khan, who was remanded to judicial custody.
Northwest DCP Bhisham Singh described it as a "planned conspiracy to mislead police and frame innocents," with further probes into family involvement. The student faces charges for false information, while the family alleges pressure from influential figures. Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed swift action against the guilty.
With Inputs from PTI