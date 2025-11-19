Nitish Kumar Unanimously Elected As JD(U) Legislature Party Leader

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and JD (U) senior leader Nitish Kumar at a by-election rally at on August 11, 2014 in Hajipur, India. This was first time after two decades that the two leaders shared a dias. The joint rally of Lalu and Nitish kicked off the byelection campaign of secular alliance of RJD, JD(U) and Congress for 10 assembly seats of Bihar that would go to vote on August 21. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar Share Dais After Two Decades Photo: Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and JD (U) senior leader Nitish Kumar at a by-election rally at on August 11, 2014 in Hajipur, India. This was first time after two decades that the two leaders shared a dias. The joint rally of Lalu and Nitish kicked off the byelection campaign of secular alliance of RJD, JD(U) and Congress for 10 assembly seats of Bihar that would go to vote on August 21. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar Share Dais After Two Decades Photo: Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times