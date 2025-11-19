Nitish Kumar Unanimously Elected As JD(U) Legislature Party Leader

Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected leader of the JD(U) Legislature Party at a meeting of party MLAs held at his Patna residence on November 19, 2025.
Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) Legislature Party on November 19, 2025, during a meeting of all JD(U) MLAs at his official residence in Patna. The election clears the path for him to become Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time.
On the same day, the Bharatiya Janata Party elected Samrat Choudhary as leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as deputy leader of its legislature party in Bihar.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government is scheduled for November 20, 2025, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to be present.
Nitish Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan later on November 19 to stake claim to form the government after submitting letters of support from NDA constituents. The cabinet is expected to have around 20 ministers from JD(U), BJP, and smaller allies.