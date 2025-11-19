Nitish Kumar To Be Formally Chosen As NDA Leader In Bihar On Wednesday

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is poised to be named the leader of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar on Wednesday.
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is poised to be named the leader of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar on Wednesday, a step that precedes the formation of the new state government under his leadership on November 20, according to a senior party functionary.
Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister for an unprecedented tenth term at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. Before the ceremony, he will first be elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party and subsequently chosen as the head of the NDA during a meeting of representatives from the five constituent parties, the leader said.
Speaking to PTI Video, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Jha explained that "Nitish Kumar will be first elected as leader of our legislature party on Wednesday. After that, he will be elected as NDA leader by the newly elected MLAs of all alliance partners."
Following these internal formalities, Kumar is expected to call on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening to request the initiation of the government-formation process. A JD(U) leader added that Kumar will also submit his resignation as chief minister of the outgoing government during the meeting.
In addition, he will present a formal letter of support from all NDA partners to the governor, clearing the way for the establishment of the new administration. The current assembly is set to be dissolved on Wednesday, party sources noted.
Several newly selected ministers are also slated to take the oath alongside Kumar on Thursday.
The swearing-in event is likely to draw prominent national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a number of Union ministers, and chief ministers of NDA-governed states. Security agencies have deployed significant personnel across Patna and around Gandhi Maidan in preparation, officials confirmed.
The NDA returned to power in the state with a commanding majority, securing 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. The tally includes 89 seats for the BJP, 85 for the JD(U), 19 for LJP(RV), five for HAM, and four for the RLM.
With PTI inputs