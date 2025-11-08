Nine Sentenced To Life In 2013 Balrampur Murder Case

According to Additional District Government Counsel Naveen Kumar Tiwari, the case was registered at the Gaisarhi police station on June 22, 2013, following a complaint lodged by Bhagirath.

Nine Sentenced To Life In 2013 Balrampur Murder Case
  • A local court has sentenced nine individuals, including five members of the same family, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2013 murder.

  • Each of the convicts has also been fined ₹15,000, the official added.

  • After hearing arguments from both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar on Friday convicted all nine accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

A local court has sentenced nine individuals, including five members of the same family, to life imprisonment in connection with a 2013 murder and attempted murder case, an official said on Saturday.

Each of the convicts has also been fined ₹15,000, the official added.

According to Additional District Government Counsel Naveen Kumar Tiwari, the case was registered at the Gaisarhi police station on June 22, 2013, following a complaint lodged by Bhagirath.

In his complaint, Bhagirath alleged that due to an old rivalry, Ram Sahay’s sons Vasudev and Durgesh, his daughter Kabutri, wife Sunita, Durgesh’s wife Anita, along with Sewari Devi, Lahiram, Ashok Kumar, and Bhanmati, attacked his father Shivcharan and other family members with sticks and axes.

He further stated that his father died in the assault.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar on Friday convicted all nine accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

With PTI inputs

