Army Issues ‘Clarification’ After Rahul Gandhi's Claim: ‘Agniveer’s Family Has Been Paid Rs 98 Lakh

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of lying about compensating the family of Martyred Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The allegation was countered by the Indian Army which stated that Ajay Kumar’s family had already been paid Rs 98.39 lakh and that the final settlement would be a total of around Rs 1.65 crore.
Gandhi on Wednesday shared on X a purported video of Kumar’s father, who said he had not received any money. He claimed in his post, “…Rajnath Singh ji in front of the photo of Shiv ji lied about the compensation to Agniveers. I had said in my speech that don’t listen to me, don’t listen to him. Listen to the families of Agniveers.”
However, the Indian Army quickly countered Gandhi's allegation, stating: “Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty.”
“It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs,” it said.
“Ex – Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be Rs 1.65 Cr approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the Next of Kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers,” said the statement.
The Agnipath scheme, introduced in 2022, recruits youths for a four-year tenure, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for an additional 15 years. The scheme has been controversial, with some critics arguing it fails to provide adequate benefits to soldiers and their families.