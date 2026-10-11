Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police Warn Of Diversions At 30 Points On October 11

Traffic diversions may begin at 6 am at 30 junctions, flyovers and road stretches across Delhi.
Commuters travelling through central Delhi, Connaught Place and other affected areas have been advised to plan ahead and avoid non-essential journeys.
Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to check official channels for real-time updates and alternative routes.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of possible disruptions across the national capital on Sunday, October 11, 2026, citing the prevailing law and order situation. Traffic diversions are scheduled to come into effect from 6 am, depending on the situation on the ground.
The police have identified 30 junctions, flyovers and road stretches where movement could be affected, including areas around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Dhaula Kuan, Jantar Mantar and central Delhi. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and check official channels for real-time updates.
Traffic Diversions Across Central Delhi
According to the advisory, possible disruptions include the Shankar Road–Vande Mataram T-point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Panchkuian roundabout and Mandi House roundabout. Other locations include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction and Guru Nanak Chowk.
Traffic may also be affected around Chemsford Road near Connaught Place, Bharion Road at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg junction, Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-point and the Samrat Hotel roundabout. The advisory also lists the Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing, the underpasses near Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyover, and the Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-point.
Further points include the Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Windsor Place roundabout, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place near Barakhamba Road, Gol Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, the Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road junction, RML Hospital roundabout and the Outer Circle–Sansad Marg T-point. The police said restrictions would depend on real-time assessments and could be relaxed or adjusted as the situation evolved.
Commuters Advised To Avoid Non-Essential Travel
Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to avoid non-essential travel and keep additional time in hand if travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport through New Delhi and central Delhi. The advisory cautions that journey times could increase because of diversions and traffic management measures.
The police said the restrictions would remain dynamic and could be modified or eased depending on the prevailing situation. Commuters have been urged to check official Delhi Traffic Police platforms for updates on traffic conditions, alternate routes and further alerts before setting out.
For real-time information, commuters can visit the Delhi Traffic Police website or follow its official accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook. The traffic police helpline numbers listed in the advisory are 1095 and 011-25844444.
The advisory did not specify a fixed end time for the diversions. Commuters travelling through the listed areas on Sunday have therefore been advised to remain alert to updates and follow directions issued by traffic personnel.