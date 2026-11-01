Traffic restrictions will remain in place in Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, November 1
The advisory has been issued ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan
Police have listed 10 diversion points, including ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and Jhandewalan
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for parts of Central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila ground on Sunday. The restrictions and diversions will stay in place from 10 am to 5 pm, and police have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.
The curbs will affect movement across key stretches in the central part of the city during the rally hours, Hindustan Times reported. The advisory covers both diversion points and roads that are likely to see disruption.
The rally is scheduled on Sunday, November 1, and is expected to draw opposition leaders and supporters to Ramlila Maidan.
Diversion Points Listed
- Police listed 10 diversion points.
- These are Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg–DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.
- Several roads may also be affected. These include BSZ Marg from ITO to Delhi Gate and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate.
- The advisory also covers Aruna Asaf Ali Road from Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk to Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and the Minto Road–Kamla Market Roundabout–Hamdard Chowk stretch. Traffic may also slow from Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate and on DBG Road from Jhandewalan Roundabout towards Ajmeri Gate Chowk.
- Other stretches on the list are W-Point on BSZ Marg, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout to Sikandra Road, KG Marg–Firoz Shah Road, Chelmsford Road and Minto Road towards Bhavbhuti Marg.
INDIA Bloc Rally Plans
The opposition rally is set for Sunday.
The INDIA bloc plans to hold what it has described as a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, with prominent opposition leaders expected to attend. Supporters from different states have reportedly begun reaching the national capital for what the bloc is projecting as a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The march is named “Chalo Dilli”. It will start from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and end at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm.
The INDIA bloc has called on students, young people, women, workers and civil society members to join the protest. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups including All India Students' Association (AISA) have also backed it.
Leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to the starting point of the march, PTI reported. INDIA bloc leaders have put expected turnout at up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police expects around 50,000.