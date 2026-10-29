‘Defend Our Democracy, Save Our Constitution’: Mamata Backs INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally

On Sunday, 1 November, I.N.D.I.A will stand united at Ramlila Maidan. The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose. The Vote Loot in Bengal and across other states demand answers, not silence! -EVMs under scrutiny -Voter data under question -Electoral rolls under suspicion -Counting under challenge I appeal to students, youth, women, workers and civil society to join us in this fight. When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option. Let us stand together to DEFEND our DEMOCRACY and SAVE our CONSTITUTION. 📍 Ramlila Maidan, Delhi | Sunday, 1 November 12.30