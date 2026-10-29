‘Defend Our Democracy, Save Our Constitution’: Mamata Backs INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally

Mamata Banerjee backed the INDIA bloc’s November 1 protest, raising concerns over EVMs, voter data and electoral rolls.
Rahul Gandhi urged students and citizens to join the march, describing it as a fight to protect democracy and the Constitution.
Opposition leaders plan a mock parliament ahead of the Ramlila Maidan rally to protest alleged vote theft and target Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her support to the INDIA bloc’s November 1 protest against alleged vote theft at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. She raised concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process.
In a post on X, Banerjee urged students, young people, women, workers and members of civil society to participate in the protest.
“When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option,” she said, calling on people to unite to “defend our democracy and save our Constitution”.
Banerjee said the opposition bloc would remain united in its fight against alleged electoral irregularities, describing it as a struggle to protect every Indian’s right to vote. She also called for answers over alleged vote theft in West Bengal and other states.
INDIA Bloc Prepares For Ramlila Maidan Rally
Preparations are under way at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally against alleged “vote theft”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Opposition leaders are also planning a mock parliament on Friday, during which they intend to symbolically “impeach” Kumar. The event is scheduled ahead of the rally.
Rahul Gandhi Calls For Participation
Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged people concerned about democracy and the Constitution to join the ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’ on November 1.
In a video message shared on X, Gandhi said the march was not associated with any single political party but was intended to bring together people who wanted to oppose alleged electoral malpractice and protect constitutional values.
“Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India,” he said.
Gandhi also appealed to people not to be deterred by the possibility of police action, urging them to join the march to defend the Constitution and democracy.
He separately called on student organisations to participate irrespective of their political affiliations. Addressing students who believe their freedom of expression, ideas and ways of thinking are under threat, he urged them to join the protest.
Kharge Meets INDIA Bloc MPs
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday as opposition leaders prepared for the mock parliament.
The planned events are part of the opposition bloc’s campaign against alleged vote theft and its concerns over electoral processes. The November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan is expected to bring together opposition leaders and supporters to raise these issues.