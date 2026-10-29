The NCP leadership confirmed an immediate and rigorous self-examination following disappointing Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results.
Senior party leaders labeled the election defeat a clear wake-up call to reset organizational priorities and regain public trust.
Structural and organizational reforms will be implemented across the party framework to strengthen grassroots connection.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Thursday said her party would introspect following the results of the Legislative Council elections.
"Every election makes us think positively, irrespective of the results. We have to introspect, and we will certainly do so. If there are any shortcomings, there is nothing wrong with making improvement," she told reporters in Pune.
The results had made it necessary for the party to undertake self-assessment, and it would make efforts to improve its performance, Pawar said.
NCP's Satish Chavan, a three-time MLC, lost the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates' seat to NCP (SP) in the elections. Of the five constituencies that went to the polls on October 23, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won three, while the BJP-led Mahayuti won two.