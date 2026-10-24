CTI Urges Rahul Gandhi To Postpone INDIA Bloc Rally At Ramlila Maidan Over Diwali Trade Loss Risk

CTI has asked Rahul Gandhi to defer the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after November 10
The traders’ body warned that the event could affect business worth around Rs 10,000 crore during the Diwali season
Brijesh Goyal said Delhi usually does around Rs 25,000 crore of business around Dhanteras, which falls on November 6
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has asked Rahul Gandhi to put off the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that the event could put around Rs 10,000 crore of business at risk during the busy Diwali shopping season. The traders’ body said the gathering could hurt wholesale and retail markets near the venue.
CTI wrote to Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, as the capital’s festive buying season gathers pace. The body argued that a large political event in central Delhi at that time could hurt trade just as shoppers start pouring in ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.
The rally is scheduled for Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, an area surrounded by major trading centres. CTI said road blocks, barricades and crowding could disrupt sales, deliveries and travel in the narrow festival sales window.
Festival Sales Window
Brijesh Goyal, CTI chairman, wrote to Gandhi that the rally’s timing could hurt both wholesale and retail markets near Ramlila Maidan. Traders expect a surge in buyers in the days before the festive season peaks.
Delhi usually does around Rs 25,000 crore of business around Dhanteras, spanning gold and silver, electronics, apparel, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gifts, Goyal told Gandhi. Dhanteras falls on November 6 this year.
Diwali will be marked on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. CTI said markets generally see a spike in activity about a week before those festivals, making the proposed rally date especially sensitive for traders.
Past Disruptions
CTI also pointed to recent losses. The body said traders in Delhi have already lost about Rs 3,000 crore this month after rallies, marches and road closures hit Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi.
Those disruptions slowed the flow of goods to wholesale markets, the organisation said. It also reduced footfall at retail outlets, it claimed.
CTI used those figures to argue that another major rally in the same period could deepen the strain on festive trade. Its assessment links the risk not just to sales but also to supply chains and access to market areas.
Markets Near Maidan
Around 20 markets lie close by. CTI pointed to wholesale and retail hubs within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Kinari Bazar, Dariba, Daryaganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh and Azad Market.
These markets supply goods to different parts of the country, the organisation stated. It warned that traffic diversions, barricading and possible curbs on public transport during the rally could disrupt business operations across this wider network.
Goyal also raised concern about traders and buyers arriving from other states through the Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations. He said road curbs and heavy crowds could discourage outstation buyers from coming to Delhi during the festive season.
CTI acknowledged the right to peaceful protest and democratic expression. But it urged political parties to avoid large rallies in key commercial areas until the festival period ends and asked Gandhi to consider holding the event after November 10 to protect business activity during one of the busiest times of the year.
Opposition Campaign
The opposition rally is meant to step up pressure on the government over the "vote chori" issue. It is also aimed at seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
That campaign gathered pace earlier this month. On October 12, protests over the "vote theft" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep, with opposition leaders, activists and civil society members joining a 'March for Democracy' along a heavily barricaded route in Delhi and filing a joint petition against the SIR.
Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his home on October 13. After that meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue resisting and to take the "vote chori" fight to its logical conclusion.