Delhi Police Clears INDIA Bloc’s November 1 Rally At Ramlila Maidan With Six Conditions; What Are They?

Delhi Police has granted an NOC for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.
The conditions require organisers to install CCTV cameras, prevent marches outside the venue, ensure speeches do not disturb communal harmony, arrange traffic and public facilities, and submit attendee details and a minute-by-minute programme.
The rally is part of the Opposition’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision.
Delhi Police has granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, subject to six key conditions covering security, CCTV surveillance, speeches, traffic and crowd management. Scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm, the ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ is part of the Opposition’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The clearance is subject to approval from the land-owning authority and compliance with police directives. Authorities have drawn up a security plan involving around 3,500 personnel and more than 200 CCTV cameras. The venue has been divided into 14 zones for crowd management, with reserve forces, body-worn cameras and surveillance-equipped vehicles also planned.
Six Conditions Imposed By Delhi Police
1. Rally must end by 5 pm: Organisers must conclude the gathering by 5 pm on November 1 and ensure that participants begin dispersing immediately. The programme cannot be extended, and overnight stays at Ramlila Maidan before or after the event are prohibited.
2. CCTV cameras and control room mandatory: Organisers must install high-definition CCTV cameras at key locations, including entry and exit gates, the stage, surrounding areas and seating enclosures. The system must have recording facilities and a dedicated control room equipped with at least five monitoring screens.
3. No marches outside Ramlila Maidan: Police have prohibited marches towards locations outside the designated venue. Organisers have been directed to ensure that the gathering remains peaceful and that participants do not engage in unruly or disruptive behaviour.
4. Speeches must not disturb communal harmony: Organisers must ensure that speeches do not contain remarks concerning caste, creed or colour that could disturb public harmony, peace and tranquillity. If a speaker makes provocative or intimidating remarks, the public address system must be switched off immediately and the speaker removed from the stage, according to the police conditions.
5. Traffic, drinking water and toilets must be arranged: All vehicles, including buses, cars and tempos, must be parked at locations designated by the traffic police. Organisers must also provide adequate drinking water, sufficient toilet facilities with separate arrangements for women, and identifiable volunteers to assist participants.
6. Attendee details and programme schedule must be submitted: Organisers must provide a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute programme schedule and details of buses, including their registration numbers. They must cooperate with police personnel deployed at the venue and follow instructions issued by senior officers. Police have warned that failure to comply could lead to the NOC being revoked.
Why Is The INDIA Bloc Holding The November 1 Rally?
The ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ is part of the Opposition’s campaign against the SIR exercise, which opposition parties have criticised over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has demanded accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raised concerns about the potential deletion of eligible voters.
The rally comes amid a wider political dispute over demonstrations in the capital during the festive season. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) had urged the government to restrict large-scale protests in key commercial areas, citing concerns about traffic congestion, disruptions to public transport and losses to traders.
Delhi Police has clarified that permission for the November 1 rally has not been withdrawn. The NOC remains subject to the stipulated conditions, with the security arrangements intended to regulate the gathering, maintain public order and minimise disruption to traffic and nearby areas.