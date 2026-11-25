The Uttarakhand High Court extended protocol, medical, transport, and guest house facilities to former chief justices, judges, and their families.
Protocol officers will assist with airport and railway arrivals, departures, ticket bookings, and ceremonial lounge access in Uttarakhand and New Delhi.
Direct credit facilities will be issued to hospitals to settle medical bills, alongside nodal officers appointed across districts to coordinate support.
The Uttarakhand High Court has issued comprehensive guidelines extending protocol, medical, transportation and guest house facilities to former chief justices and judges.
The guidelines, issued through an office memorandum dated November 17, 2026, come into effect immediately.
The benefits also extend to the spouses and family members of former judges.
Under the new guidelines, protocol officers will receive and escort former judges for their arrival and departure at airports and railway stations in Uttarakhand and New Delhi. Assistance will also be provided with luggage handling, transportation, booking and confirmation of air and rail tickets, and obtaining airport entry passes.
For visits to other states, the travel itinerary of former judges will be communicated to the respective state governments and high courts to facilitate protocol arrangements and guest house accommodation. In the event of international travel, the Indian diplomatic mission concerned will also be informed, according to the guidelines.
These facilities will also be available to former judges serving as chairpersons or members of commissions and tribunals.
Special arrangements have also been made to facilitate medical treatment in Uttarakhand and New Delhi.
To ensure effective implementation of the guidelines, the high court has designated nodal officers in every district of the state.