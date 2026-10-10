As Jantar Mantar Becomes Inaccessible, Delhi Police Expects 7,000 CJP Protesters

S Saurabh Sharma Published at: 10 October 2026 12:05 pm

Delhi Police say no unauthorised gathering is allowed at Janpath, as personnel keep a close watch on the situation in Connaught Place (CP) ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of election chief Gyanesh Kumar

S Saurabh Sharma Published at: 10 October 2026 12:05 pm

Security tightened with barricades and metal detectors in Delhi