As Jantar Mantar Becomes Inaccessible, Delhi Police Expects 7,000 CJP Protesters

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Saurabh Sharma
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Delhi Police say no unauthorised gathering is allowed at Janpath, as personnel keep a close watch on the situation in Connaught Place (CP) ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of election chief Gyanesh Kumar

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Security tightened with barricades and metal detectors in Delhi

Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar, with security tightened across the national capital and personnel told to exercise restraint.

With multiple layers of barricading put in place, protesters were not being allowed to enter the designated area, making access to Jantar Mantar effectively impossible.

Delhi remained on high alert on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepared to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, with security tightened across the national capital and several of the organisation’s prominent leaders detained.

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Police Monitoring Situation In Central Delhi

Senior police officials told Outlook that no one would be allowed to stage a protest at Janpath and that security arrangements were being closely monitored to prevent any unauthorised gathering.

The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory restrictions across parts of Central Delhi and intensified surveillance at key locations.

Police officials are expecting around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital for the demonstration and have made extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated movement of people.

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Heavy Barricading Around Janpath

The situation remained tense around Janpath, located close to Jantar Mantar, where a large police presence and extensive barricading were visible.

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Several media personnel, including independent YouTubers and citizen journalists, were present at the site as police prevented people from entering the barricaded area.

With multiple layers of barricading put in place, protesters were not being allowed to enter the designated area, making access to Jantar Mantar effectively impossible.

Several protesters were also detained at Janpath as police moved to prevent any gathering from taking shape in the area.

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CJP Leaders Detained Amid Heightened Security

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been detained by Delhi Police after reaching the national capital. Dipke, who had described the planned demonstration as “Jantar Mantar 2.0”, was detained amid heightened security arrangements around the protest site.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP legal head Ratna Singh were also detained on Saturday morning, according to people familiar with the developments.

The detentions and heavy security deployment come ahead of the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, with police attempting to prevent protesters from reaching the site and restricting movement around Central Delhi.

The developments are being closely watched as the situation remains fluid, with further detentions and changes to security arrangements expected through the day.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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