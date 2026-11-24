BJP national president Nitin Nabin offered prayers at New Delhi's Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 557th birth anniversary.
He stated that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's universal message is meant for all of humanity and gives the Sikh community a distinct global identity.
Nabin added that India's national spirit draws deep inspiration from the Sikh Gurus and the community's contributions to society.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday offered prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj here on the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The Parkash Purab, or birth anniversary, of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, is being observed on November 24.
Talking to reporters after offering prayers, Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently demonstrated his commitment to the development of a gurdwara in Manila and highlighted the message of the Sikh community across the world.
"We believe that, as citizens of India, we want to take our country forward by working together with every section of society," he said.
Emphasising the message of service and humanity preached by the Sikh Gurus, Nabin said their teachings should inspire every individual across the country.
"The tradition of langar teaches us how people from every section of society can come together. This itself conveys a very important message to all of us," he said.
Extending greetings to the people of the country on the occasion, he paid tribute to the Sikh community for its spirit of service and dedication.
He expressed hope that everyone would follow the community's example so that society as a whole could progress.
The prime minister greeted people on the occasion in the morning and said Guru Nanak Dev inspires people to embrace simplicity, harmony and dedication to the welfare of others.
"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity. May his message inspire us to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all," Modi said in a message on social media.