Sikh Pilgrims Queue At Attari-Wagah Border For Guru Nanak Dev's 557th Birth Anniversary

P Photo Webdesk 23 November 2026 11:25 am Published at: 23 November 2026 11:24 am Updated on:

Sikh pilgrims, including women, men and children, queued at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Sunday, November 22, 2026, as they prepared to travel to Pakistan for the 557th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Among those waiting to cross the international border was a child accompanying the pilgrims. The gathering at Attari marked the departure of devotees travelling to Pakistan to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, observed by Sikhs across the world.