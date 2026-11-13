Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tapping his phone during an Instagram interaction.
Gandhi claimed his phone contained evidence and renewed his challenge to Modi for a one-on-one public debate.
He cited farm bills, alleged vote theft, China and other issues he wanted to discuss with the Prime Minister.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of getting his phone tapped, claiming that it contained evidence supporting his allegations. The Opposition leader made the remarks during an Instagram 'Ask Me' session, renewing his challenge to Modi for a one-on-one public debate.
Holding up his mobile phone, Gandhi said, "The proof is in this phone, and the PM knows it since he taps my phone." According to Times Now, Gandhi made the allegation while renewing his challenge to Modi for a one-on-one debate.
He said a face-to-face debate would establish who was working at the behest of foreign powers and who was involved in anti-national activities. However, he did not present any verifiable technical evidence to substantiate his phone-tapping allegation during the interaction.
Responding to a question on why he wanted a public debate when the BJP had argued that Parliament was the appropriate platform, Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak freely in the Lok Sabha and that his microphone was switched off.
He said, "I want a one-on-one debate. I don't want a debate entailing long speeches." He proposed that both leaders sit across a table and make allegations against each other. Gandhi also said he would have no objection to Gautam Adani or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acting as the judge for the debate.
He further named the farm bills, alleged vote theft, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, China, former Army chief General MM Naravane's book and the Jeffrey Epstein case among the issues he wanted to raise with Modi. Times Now also reported his remarks on the subjects he wanted to discuss with the Prime Minister.