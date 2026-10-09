CJP Claims 10,000 Detained Across India Ahead Of October 10 Protest, Calls It ‘Emergency’

The CJP alleges that more than 10,000 people linked to student organisations, farmers’ and Dalit groups, and political parties have been detained; the figure remains unverified.
The party alleges that its spokesperson Deepak Baliyan was picked up in Rajasthan, while police reportedly denied detaining him.
Delhi Police is preparing additional security for the October 10 demonstration, which centres on allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that more than 10,000 people have been detained across India ahead of its October 10 protest in New Delhi, alleging that activists from student organisations, farmers’ and Dalit groups, and political parties are being targeted. CJP co-convenor Saurav Das shared the claim on X on Thursday, describing the situation as an “emergency”. The figure has not been independently verified.
The allegations come amid a nationwide mobilisation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom the CJP and opposition groups have accused of overseeing irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have denied allegations of political bias in the electoral process.
CJP Alleges Detentions Ahead Of October 10 Protest
The CJP said its national spokesperson and organisational co-in-charge Deepak Baliyan was picked up in Rajasthan on Thursday ahead of the planned demonstration. Party leaders alleged that he was assaulted, while the Rajasthan Police denied detaining him, according to reports. The conflicting accounts had not been independently resolved.
The party has called for a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding Kumar’s resignation and action over alleged irregularities in the revision of voter lists. CJP leaders have said the campaign will continue even if the authorities deny permission for the gathering. The protest follows days of demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and activists seeking accountability from the Election Commission.
The CJP has also alleged that students travelling from Pune to Delhi for the demonstration were detained. Reuters reported that videos circulating on social media showed activists being taken away, but said it could not independently verify the footage. The nationwide figure of 10,000 detentions remains a claim by the organisation rather than an independently established count.
Delhi Police Steps Up Security Ahead Of Rally
Delhi Police is preparing for a substantial deployment ahead of the October 10 demonstration. The Indian Express reported that 450–500 additional women paramilitary personnel were expected to assist with crowd management, alongside 11,000 additional central force personnel. Police officers said the arrangements were being made in anticipation of a large turnout, including women protesters.
The planned rally follows earlier demonstrations demanding Kumar’s resignation over the SIR exercise. Opposition parties allege that the revision could lead to eligible voters being removed from electoral rolls and could favour the ruling BJP. The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected allegations of wrongdoing. The CJP’s detention claims, the police response and the scale of the planned demonstration are likely to remain central issues as October 10 approaches.