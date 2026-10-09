CJP Claims 10,000 Detained Across India Ahead Of October 10 Protest, Calls It ‘Emergency’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that more than 10,000 people have been detained across India ahead of its October 10 protest in New Delhi, alleging that activists from student organisations, farmers’ and Dalit groups, and political parties are being targeted. CJP co-convenor Saurav Das shared the claim on X on Thursday, describing the situation as an “emergency”. The figure has not been independently verified.