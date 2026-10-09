What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Fail-Safe Plan’ Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 10.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 10.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg 9. Guru Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice