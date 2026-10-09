Delhi Suspends Mobile Internet Near Jantar Mantar Till Saturday 10 PM

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a temporary suspension of internet services within a 4-km radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing in New Delhi.
The suspension will remain in force from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, covering all forms of mobile internet technology.
Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, Delhi Police sources said.
The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, they said.
The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.
Delhi Police has divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones as part of their preparations to handle the proposed protest on October 10, they added.