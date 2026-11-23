Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal acknowledged at a public event that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana—which provides ₹1,500 per month to eligible women aged 21–65—has strained state finances, though the government "cannot leave it now".
Comparing the situation to the 1972 famine, Zirwal noted that while food grains are stocked for 4–6 months, severe water shortages may require transporting water via trains or planes—demanding substantial funds and causing "some trouble" this year and next.
Despite the fiscal pressure, the NCP leader assured that the government will find ways to manage the drought without a shortage of relief resources.
The Maharashtra government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana is putting pressure on the exchequer amid drought in the state, though a way out of the situation will be found, Food and Drugs Administration minister and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has said.
A video of Zirwal's statements on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, at a public programme, has gone viral on social media.
"The Ladki Bahin scheme was introduced before the (November 2024) assembly polls and we cannot leave it now. But the financial condition is stressed," he is heard saying in the video.
"We have a drought now. Earlier, there was a drought in 1972, in which we faced a shortage of food grains. Now, food grains are there for at least 4-6 months, but there is no water. (In such a case), the hands of the government are tied. Even plans to transport water (to drought-affected areas) by rail will need money," Zirwal added.
Therefore, people may have to face "some trouble" this year and the next, he claimed.
"However, the government will find ways to tide over the situation,'' Zirwal asserted.
The state government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women in the 21-65 age group.