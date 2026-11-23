Following state Cabinet approval, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that a resolution to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga'—including in official English usage—will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9 during the winter session.
Adhikari linked the proposed name change to the state's 1947 Partition history, noting that once cleared by the state assembly, the resolution will be sent to the Union Government and Parliament for final constitutional approval.
The move revives a decades-long effort to alter the state's name—following earlier proposals for 'Paschim Banga' in 1999 and 2011, and 'Bangla' in 2016 and 2018 that stalled at the Centre.
A proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' will be tabled in the assembly during the next session, beginning on December 4, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.
"The proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' will be tabled in the House on December 9," he said after the meeting.
Once the proposal is passed by the assembly, it will be sent to the Centre for its approval, he said.
The winter session of the assembly will be held from December 4 to 14.