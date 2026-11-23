Following state Cabinet approval, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that a resolution to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga'—including in official English usage—will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9 during the winter session.

Adhikari linked the proposed name change to the state's 1947 Partition history, noting that once cleared by the state assembly, the resolution will be sent to the Union Government and Parliament for final constitutional approval.