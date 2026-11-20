Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, and Producer, Jaipur Literature Festival, said that 20 years ago, they had set out to create a space where books, ideas and people could come together without barriers. “What began in Jaipur has grown into a global platform for writers, readers and thinkers, engendering curiosity, openness and the belief that meaningful conversations can bring about positive change and the way we see the world,” he pointed out. “As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to welcoming another generation of voices and audiences to Jaipur.” Namita Gokhale, author, Co-Founder and Co-Director, Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “We platform books and ideas from across the world, and showcase the vast plurality of the Indian literary imagination. Our 20th edition celebrates the word, and the stories that shape us. Come January, we bring the world to Jaipur, and Jaipur to the world.”