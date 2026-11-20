The Jaipur Literature Festival celebrates two decades of literature, ideas and conversations in its 20th edition to be held in January 2027.
The programme spans literary discovery, a wide historical arc, academic research, scientific enquiry and philosophical thought.
The festival platforms books and ideas from across the world, and showcases the plurality of the Indian literary imagination.
Celebrating two decades of literature, ideas and conversations that span diverse themes and transcend geographies, the upcoming edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival features a nuanced programme that spans literary discovery, a wide historical arc, academic research, scientific enquiry and philosophical thought.
Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, and Producer, Jaipur Literature Festival, said that 20 years ago, they had set out to create a space where books, ideas and people could come together without barriers. “What began in Jaipur has grown into a global platform for writers, readers and thinkers, engendering curiosity, openness and the belief that meaningful conversations can bring about positive change and the way we see the world,” he pointed out. “As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to welcoming another generation of voices and audiences to Jaipur.” Namita Gokhale, author, Co-Founder and Co-Director, Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “We platform books and ideas from across the world, and showcase the vast plurality of the Indian literary imagination. Our 20th edition celebrates the word, and the stories that shape us. Come January, we bring the world to Jaipur, and Jaipur to the world.”
The 20th edition of the festival includes absorbing sessions such as Alexander: God, King, Man, with Edmund Richardson, winner of the 2026 Baillie Gifford Prize, exploring the extraordinary life of Alexander the Great, drawing on more than a decade of research, new discoveries and translations from twelve ancient languages. In Empire Pod: The World's Worst Imperialists, David Van Reybrouck, Caroline Elkins, Marie Favereau and Marc David Baer join Anita Anand and William Dalrymple to examine the histories and legacies of imperial powers and their enduring consequences.
BAFTA-nominated actor, comedian and writer Dame Meera Syal brings wit and personal reflection to Vigilauntie: The World According to Meera Syal, discussing family, identity, marriage, motherhood and her remarkable career, alongside the reverberations of the Partition of India on her family and the changing face of Britain. Booker Prize-shortlisted author Marlon James presents The Disappearers, his novel set in 1980s-Kingston, Jamaica, exploring queer lives, friendship, belonging and survival.
Celebrating India's rich literary traditions, Stories Along the Kaveri brings together acclaimed Tamil writer B. Jeyamohan and Kannada writer, publisher and LGBTQ+ activist Vasudhendra for a conversation on literary influences, identity and storytelling across languages. Meanwhile, International Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree joins Rakhshanda Jalil for All at Once: Sah-Saa, a bilingual conversation exploring Shree's latest novel and the journeys books undertake across linguistic and cultural boundaries.
Science and the fundamental questions of existence enter the conversation in What is Life?, featuring Nobel Prize-winning geneticist Sir Paul Nurse in conversation with Roger Highfield, Science Director of the Science Museum Group. Drawing on Nurse's acclaimed work, the session explores the origins and complexities of life and how science has transformed our understanding of ourselves and the natural world.
The intersections of literature, cinema and visual storytelling come alive in The Colour of Words: Speaking Images, featuring Nayanika Mahtani, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Anu Singh. Together, they explore how stories move beyond the written word into cinema, music and images. In Odysseus and the Ramayana: The Heroic and the Epic, Mira Seo, Philip Lutgendorf and Harish Trivedi examine the enduring influence of two great epic traditions, their journeys across cultures and the continuing relevance of classical narratives.The programme celebrates India's culinary heritage and its growing global influence. In The Rise of Indian Food, celebrated chef Himanshu Saini, whose Dubai-based Trèsind Studio became the first Indian restaurant to receive three Michelin stars, explores India's extraordinary regional food traditions and their contemporary reinterpretation through innovation, science and technique.
The wider programme brings together an exceptional range of literary and cultural voices, including Anamika, acclaimed Hindi poet and novelist; Olga Tokarczuk, Nobel Laureate and celebrated Polish writer, Tahmima Anam, Bangladeshi-British novelist; Omar El Akkad, National Book Award- winning novelist and journalist; Avni Doshi, Booker shortlisted novelist; Steve Brusatte, palaeontologist and evolutionary biologist; Drummond Money-Coutts, magician and illusionist; Homi K. Bhabha, literary critic and cultural theorist; Shrabani Basu, historian and author; Louise Kennedy, Irish novelist; Prabal Gurung, fashion designer; Sanjoy Hazarika, journalist and author; Isabella Hammad, British-Palestinian novelist; S.Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India; Indira Jaising, senior advocate and human rights lawyer; Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, former judge of the Supreme Court of India; Karan Mahajan, novelist; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, biotechnology entrepreneur and business leader and Damodar Mauzo, Jnanpith Award-winning Konkani writer.
Further enriching the line-up are Anand Gopal, journalist and author; Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa; Asma Khan, chef and restaurateur; Bruno Maçães, political thinker and former Portuguese Minister for European Affairs; C. Raja Mohan, foreign policy and strategic affairs expert; Edmund Richardson, historian and classicist; Liaquat Ahamed, Pulitzer Prize-winning author; Michael Greenstone, economist and environmental policy expert; Rahul Pandita, journalist and author; Ruth Padel, poet and writer; and Tishani Doshi, poet, novelist and dancer.
As it celebrates two decades, the Jaipur Literature Festival continues its commitment to championing diverse voices, encouraging meaningful dialogue and celebrating the transformative power of storytelling.