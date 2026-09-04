Jaipur Literature Festival Turns Twenty In January 2027

Since its inception in 2006, the Jaipur Literature Festival has played host to over 8,000 writers, speakers and artists.
With the continued support of the Government of Rajasthan, the Festival has evolved from a gathering of writers and readers in Jaipur into one of the world’s most recognised literary platforms.
The 20th edition of the Festival will revolve around the theme ‘20 Years of Ideas. Stories. Conversations’.
As the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) gears up to celebrate its 20th edition next year, the Festival marks two remarkable decades of creating spaces where writers, thinkers, artists and audiences come together to engage with books, ideas and conversations that shape our understanding of the world. The 20th edition of the Festival will be held in Jaipur from January 14 to 18, 2027, bringing together leading voices from literature, culture, academia and the arts.
With the continued support of the Government of Rajasthan, the Festival has evolved from a gathering of writers and readers in Jaipur into one of the world’s most recognised literary platforms, transforming the way literature is experienced, discussed and accessed by audiences across India and globally.
Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts & Producer, JLF, said in a statement, “What has sustained the Festival is the generosity of our writers, the curiosity of our audiences, and a shared commitment to dialogue across languages, cultures and perspectives… We celebrate that journey while looking ahead to the many conversations still to come."
Since its inception in 2006, the Festival has played host to over 8,000 writers, speakers and artists, welcomed over five million visitors on-ground, and reached an estimated one billion-plus audiences through digital platforms, broadcast partnerships and media networks. It has played a significant role in shaping India’s contemporary literary and cultural ecosystem, creating a shared space where conversations move across literature, history, politics, science, philosophy, arts and contemporary culture.
With more than 15 editions across countries today, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Australia, the Middle East, the Maldives and Ireland, the Festival has grown into a bridge that connects India's literary traditions with international audiences while bringing global conversations into dialogue with Indian perspectives.
Over the years, the Jaipur Literature Festival has hosted some of the most influential voices across literature, culture and public life, including Nobel Laureates, Booker Prize winners, heads of state, economists, philosophers, artists and global thinkers.
The Festival’s journey has also been marked by a sustained commitment to multilingual storytelling and cultural plurality. Through multilingual programming, translation initiatives and sessions featuring writers across Indian and international languages it has created pathways for regional voices and literary traditions to reach wider audiences, reflecting its belief that every language carries stories, histories, and perspectives that enrich the wider cultural conversation. “The soul of India lies in her literary heritage and linguistic diversity,” Namita Gokhale, author and co-director of JLF, noted in a statement. “It is only appropriate that we celebrate our milestone 20th year with a tribute to her many languages through our ‘Bhasha Swarmala’ series.”
In a conflict-ridden world, literature acts as the glue that holds humanity together. The Jaipur Literature Festival continues to be a living manifestation of that space where stories, languages and ideas bridge divides, reminding us that dialogue is more urgent than ever.