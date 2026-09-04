Jaipur Literature Festival Turns Twenty In January 2027

The Festival’s journey has also been marked by a sustained commitment to multilingual storytelling and cultural plurality. Through multilingual programming, translation initiatives and sessions featuring writers across Indian and international languages it has created pathways for regional voices and literary traditions to reach wider audiences, reflecting its belief that every language carries stories, histories, and perspectives that enrich the wider cultural conversation. “The soul of India lies in her literary heritage and linguistic diversity,” Namita Gokhale, author and co-director of JLF, noted in a statement. “It is only appropriate that we celebrate our milestone 20th year with a tribute to her many languages through our ‘Bhasha Swarmala’ series.”