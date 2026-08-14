Close Encounters: The Writer And Her Translator

This challenge is perhaps greater for Women Without Men as the original book inhabits several worlds simultaneously. Rooted in Persian culture, it draws on folklore while speaking to universal questions of freedom, identity and political power. Every page asks the translator to negotiate between cultures ensuring that its ethos is not stifled. Farrokh believes that with ongoing world conflicts between races, cultures, and religions today, the translation of literature is vital. “It illustrates the universality of life, its shared human traits, and as such, provides a much needed path to understanding and empathy among humans.” Listening to Farrokh describe this process, I was struck by the fact that translators are a literary text’s closest readers. While an ordinary reader moves through a novel once or twice, translators inhabit it for months or years. They learn not merely what a writer says but how that writer thinks.