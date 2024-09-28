Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks

It was many years till I got to meet Keki Daruwalla way back in 2010-2014. I could barely take off any time from work, yet managed, once in a blue moon, to be at the poetry events hosted at India International Centre, New Delhi. The first time I met him, I had just walked into the room where the discussion had already commenced and there, Keki sat across the table almost looking like a fine Greek God. I was nervous and excited. And he smiled. This instilled enough courage in me to return the smile. At some point of time after the event, we struck a casual conversation. We met again another time when he signed a copy of Fire and Altar for my daughter remarking that it would take a couple of years for her to grapple with the Greeks and Romans. I never sought his number, clicked a selfie nor corresponded with him. It was enough to read poetry and that was all that mattered. Yet I never forgot this gentle countenance. His cheery smile and the peppered conversation demystified my misplaced belief that poets are not Gods who refused to respond to lesser beings. Poets happen to be human beings albeit affected by the world, history past, present and future to a more acute degree. Keki, as I saw him through his verses was gifted with an eye that could see a glorious past of light and palaces as Pasargadae, the capital city of Cyrus the Great whereas the ordinary eyes saw only ruined buildings and dilapidated wall.