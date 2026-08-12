India At FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: IND Men’s And Women’s Schedule In IST, Preview, Pools - All You Need To Know

India’s men’s and women’s teams will compete in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15–30
The men’s team will face Wales, England and Pakistan, while the women’s team will take on China, South Africa and England
The tournament will use a new three-phase format leading directly to the semi-finals after the crossover stage
India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams are all set to begin their campaigns at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, which will be held from August 15 to 30 across Amstelveen in the Netherlands and Wavre in Belgium.
With both teams drawn in Pool D of their respective tournaments, India will be hoping for strong starts in a competition that returns with a new three-phase format.
The Indian men’s team enters the tournament with renewed expectations after recent successes on the international stage.
Harmanpreet Singh’s side is chasing India’s first Hockey World Cup title since the historic 1975 triumph in Kuala Lumpur, and a group featuring England, Pakistan and Wales promises a challenging opening phase.
The India–Pakistan clash on August 19 is already shaping up to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage.
Meanwhile, the women’s team will be aiming to build on the progress made in recent years. India’s best finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup remains fourth place in 1974, and the 2026 edition offers another opportunity for the team to push for a breakthrough performance against China, South Africa and England in Pool D.
The 2026 Hockey World Cup will follow a new three-phase format, with teams first playing three pool-stage matches before the top two sides from each group move into crossover championship pools.
Results against previously faced opponents will be carried forward, and the leading teams from the crossover stage will qualify directly for the semi-finals before the final on August 30.
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pools - Men's And Women's
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 - Pools
Pool A: Argentina, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand
Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa
Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales
FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 - Pools
Pool A: Australia, Chile, Japan, Netherlands
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, Scotland, United States
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, Ireland, New Zealand
Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa
India's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (IST)
IND Men
All India men’s matches will be played at Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen.
India vs Wales - August 15 - 4:30 PM IST
India vs England - August 17 - 6:30 PM IST
India vs Pakistan - August 19 - 6:30 PM IST
IND Women
All India women’s matches will also be played at Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen.
India vs China - August 16 - 4:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa - August 18 - 6:30 PM IST
India vs England - August 20 - 6:30 PM IST
With both Indian teams placed in competitive Pool D groups, the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 promises to be a significant fortnight for Indian hockey, with the men chasing a long-awaited second world title and the women aiming for their strongest World Cup showing in decades.
India At FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Men’s And Women’s Squads
India Men
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
India Women
Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas
Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming
Indian viewers can watch the Hockey World Cup live on Star Sports, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. Viewers in other regions can check the official broadcast details here.