India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 9?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Check the updated Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table after Day 9. See India's latest position, total medals, top-performing nations, and the complete standings from Glasgow

India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 9?
India's Asmita Dey celebrates defeating Heidi Quach of Canada in the women's 48kg judo gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary of this article

  • India’s Day 9 at CWG 2026 was historic, with judo golds, javelin double podium and Tejaswin Shankar’s decathlon bronze

  • India sits 10th in the medal table with 23 medals (5 gold, 12 silver, 6 bronze)

  • All 10 Indian boxers reached the finals, creating a record-breaking campaign

July 31, Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, turned into one of the most memorable days in India’s sporting history as the country delivered a remarkable medal haul across judo, athletics and boxing.

From historic firsts to multiple podium finishes, Indian athletes produced a series of standout performances in Glasgow.

Team India is currently placed 10th in the overall medal standings after Day 9, with a total of 23 medals -- 5 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze.

At the top of the table, Australia continued to dominate the competition with 128 medals (55 gold, 30 silver and 43 bronze), extending their lead over second-placed England. England remained in second position with 80 medals (17 gold, 34 silver and 29 bronze), while Canada occupied third place with 53 medals (17 gold, 15 silver and 21 bronze).

Judo Delivers Historic Double Gold For India

India witnessed a historic day on the judo mat as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold medals, marking one of the biggest moments for the country in Commonwealth Games judo history.

Asmita opened India’s golden account in judo by winning the women’s 48kg final before Harsh Singh followed it up with another gold in the men’s 60kg category. The double triumph came within minutes of each other and gave India a major boost in the medal standings.

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Yamini Mourya added another medal to India’s tally by securing silver in the women’s 57kg category after finishing runner-up in the final.

Athletics Creates More History With Double Javelin Podium

India’s athletics campaign reached new heights on Day 9, with multiple historic achievements.

Tejaswin Shankar created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon, securing bronze after a remarkable all-round performance.

The men’s javelin throw also produced a memorable double podium finish. Neeraj Chopra claimed silver, while Yash Vir Singh secured bronze, giving India two medals in the same field event.

The mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak also impressed by qualifying for the final.

10 Boxers, 10 Finals: India’s Unstoppable Boxing Run In Glasgow

India’s boxing contingent maintained its perfect record in Glasgow, with all 10 Indian boxers winning their semifinal bouts to book places in the gold medal matches.

The historic run means India will have 10 boxers fighting for Commonwealth Games titles, guaranteeing at least silver medals across every category.

The finalists include:

  • Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg

  • Sakshi Chaudhary – Women’s 51kg

  • Preeti Pawar – Women’s 54kg

  • Jaismine Lamboria – Women’s 57kg

  • Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg

  • Arundhati Choudhary – Women’s 70kg

  • Jadumani Singh Mandengbam – Men’s 55kg

  • Sachin Siwach – Men’s 60kg

  • Ankush Panghal – Men’s 80kg

  • Narender Berwal – Men’s +90kg

Lovlina Borgohain also made her first appearance at Glasgow 2026 after receiving a first-round bye and immediately booked her place in the title clash.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 9)

PosTeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal Medals
1Australia553043128
2England17342980
3Canada17152153
4Scotland1081634
5Nigeria96318
6New Zealand710825
7South Africa79925
8Malaysia73313
9Wales661224
10India512623
11Jamaica52512
12Kenya2428
13Northern Ireland12710
14Sri Lanka1102
14Samoa1102
14Jersey1102
17Cameroon1012
17Fiji1012
19Grenada1001
19Dominica1001
19British Virgin Is.1001
19The Bahamas1001
23Cyprus0538
24Uganda0213
25Singapore0202
26Trinidad and Tobago0134
27Mauritius0112
27Ghana0112
29Namibia0022
29Nauru0022
29Zambia0022
29Lesotho0022
33Isle of Man0011
33Rwanda0011
33Tuvalu0011
33Papua New Guinea0011
33Pakistan0011
33Malta0011

India’s Schedule At Commonwealth Games 2026 On August 1

India’s Day 10 campaign on Saturday, August 1, will be headlined by an unprecedented boxing gold medal push, with all 10 Indian finalists stepping into the ring at the SEC Centre.

The boxing contingent, led by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will aim to complete a historic clean sweep after every Indian boxer secured a place in the final.

The biggest medal hopes in boxing include Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal.

On the athletics track, Gulveer Singh will return for the men’s 5000m final after winning silver in the 10,000m event earlier at Glasgow 2026.

In the field events, Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will compete in the men’s triple jump final, aiming to recreate India’s historic 1-2 finish from Birmingham 2022 achieved by Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker.

The men’s pole vault final will feature national record holder Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar, while India’s mixed 4x400m relay team will also fight for a place on the podium.

With 10 boxing finals, key athletics medal events and more opportunities across disciplines, August 1 promises to be another crucial day in India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign.

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