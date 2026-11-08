Review Of Tishani Doshi’s ‘egrets, while war’

Doshi’s poetry refuses to look away from the violence and disappearances that we have normalised in this century. Through the bird motifs and ruminations on war, the collection juxtaposes the tranquility of the natural world with destruction brought on by human interventions in the name of land, language and religion. While there is an imminent political urgency in these poems, as a poet reading a poet it appears nearly impossible not to surrender at least a little to its music and beauty.