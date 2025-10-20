Ravana’s Daughter

Sita reflects on the burning of Ravana’s effigy.
The poem contrasts celebration and mourning.
It shows Sita’s quiet distance from Rama after the war.
Each year, they set fire
to his effigy in repeated exorcism.
as flames run up his torso
and the ten heads.
You can’t blame them.
Husband dear,
how long till we reach home?
He doesn’t reply.
The palace roads would be lined
with sparkling diyas by now.
they would be mourning our kin
wading deep into the ocean.
Smitha Sehgal is a poet and legal professional.