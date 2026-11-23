A forest fire broke out in the Lanjote forest area of the Balakote sector in Mendhar, ahead of the border fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, with no casualties reported so far.
Because rugged, inaccessible terrain prevented fire tenders from reaching the site, personnel used fire beaters to contain the flames spreading through dry forest vegetation.
While the cause of the blaze and exact extent of damage remain under assessment, the Indian Army has heightened surveillance and vigilance along the sensitive border stretch as a precaution.
A forest fire broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
No casualties were reported in the fire, which erupted on Sunday evening in the forest area of Lanjote, ahead of the border fence, with the blaze continuing to rage when the last reports were received, the officials said.
As the flames spread through the forest vegetation, efforts were initiated to contain and prevent it from spreading to adjoining areas.
However, fire tenders could not be pressed into service due to the difficult terrain and the inaccessible location of the affected area. Instead, personnel used fire beaters in an attempt to control and contain the flames, the officials said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the officials said.