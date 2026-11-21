A fire damaged four industrial units and a two-storey house near Maxxim Chowk in Pune district.
Goods and machinery worth Rs 53 lakh were destroyed, with no casualties reported.
Nine fire tenders and 52 personnel controlled the blaze after nearly two hours.
A fire broke out in a cluster of industrial units in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Saturday, damaging four establishments and a house with losses estimated at Rs 53 lakh, officials said.
No casualties were reported in the blaze, which erupted around 4 am near Maxxim Chowk off the Bhosari-Alandi Road, a fire brigade official said.
Nine fire tenders from seven fire stations of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were rushed to the spot, and 52 personnel brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours of efforts, he said.
The affected structures, including warehouses, packaging units, and a two-storey house, were closely packed along narrow lanes, posing challenges for firefighters, he said.
Three families resided in the house near one of the packaging units, but no one was hurt, the official said.
None of these units possessed a fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC) or fire insurance, he said, adding that cooling operations continued at the site for several hours.
Goods and machinery worth Rs 53 lakh were gutted in the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, the official said.