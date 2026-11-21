Cyclone Akvan’s heavy rain and gusty winds damaged standing crops across coastal Odisha, especially paddy ready for harvest
Farmers in Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada reported losses in paddy, green gram, black gram and vegetables
Agriculture Minister and Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said compensation will be given after assessment reports are prepared
Heavy rain and gusty winds under Cyclone Akvan have damaged standing crops across coastal Odisha, hitting paddy ready for harvest in Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and other districts. Thousands of farmers in the affected areas are worried about their livelihoods and bank-loan repayments, with complaints of crop damage coming in from several blocks.
Agriculture Minister and Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo assured compensation after assessment reports are prepared. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed that district administrations will submit crop-loss reports soon so compensation can be released early.
The damage has spread beyond paddy. Farmers reported losses in green gram, black gram and vegetable crops, while many said they had not insured their fields and feared compensation may not cover the losses. The crop damage has also raised concerns over vegetable prices in affected areas.
Farmers Count Losses
The hit to paddy is severe.
“I had planned to harvest the paddy next week, but the crop bent due to gusty winds and fell into waterlogged farmland. Most of the paddy will be damaged. Even if we manage to save some, the average quality of the paddy will be poor,” said Kalia Palai, a farmer of Krushnaprasad area in Puri district acccording to Times of India.
A farmer from Iswarapur village in Rajnagar block of Kendrapada district said the paddy fields there had been ruined. “We are also worried about how we will repay our bank loans,” he said.
Farmers said most of them had not insured their crops and feared they might not receive adequate compensation. They also reported damage to large tracts of green gram, black gram and vegetable crops due to the untimely rain.
The damage extends to vegetables. Radish, ladies’ finger, beans, brinjal and pointed gourd were among the crops affected, raising fears of higher prices. Farmers’ groups urged the government to announce a special package for affected farmers.
Losses have piled up over time. Farmers said they suffer damage almost every year due to floods, deficient rainfall and unseasonal rain, but alleged authorities have failed to provide a lasting solution.
Debakinandan Sahoo, a farmer from Petachela village in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapada district, said he had grown paddy on three acres four months ago, but incessant rain over the past three days destroyed the crop.
Astaranga Damage
The threat has eased in Astaranga. Astaranga escaped the worst. Even so, farmers still face losses after nearly 1,950 hectares of paddy stayed under rainwater as heavy showers and moderate winds hit the block for two days, Thursday and Friday.
Astaranga officials had readied the block before the storm. Tehsildar Priyanka Priyadarshini Pati said about 3,000 people were moved to safer places, and 19 cyclone shelters along with 30 schools were opened for those affected.
Questions were raised over the response. Residents said some cyclone shelters were opened late, though the concerned shelters were eventually opened after the issue was highlighted. Around 400 people took refuge at Tandaahar shelter.
Complaints also emerged over emergency contact lines. The administration had issued two 24-hour control room numbers—8249309950 and 9438173638—but residents alleged their calls went unanswered, triggering resentment and demands for action against those responsible.
Relief distribution also drew criticism. Several people expressed dissatisfaction over not getting enough food, and complaints also circulated on social media.
The tehsil office informed that no houses were damaged and no domestic animals died during the cyclone. But standing crops suffered because of the heavy rain.
Agriculture department officer B Arpita said water still covered about 1,950 hectares of paddy fields. She added that farmers who had cut their crop but could not move it within three days would qualify for crop insurance assistance.
With inputs from TOI.