PoK Woman Apprehended Along LoC In J-K's Rajouri

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Security Agencies Investigate Whether the Entry was Inadvertent After the Indian Army Detained the Individual Near the Line of Control

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Summary of this article

  • Apprehension by the Army: A young woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was detained by the Indian Army after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

  • Initial Claim: Identified as Samiya Azeem from Kotli district, she was handed over to the local police after preliminary questioning and has reportedly claimed that she crossed over inadvertently.

  • Ongoing Investigation: Security and intelligence agencies are currently verifying her identity and investigating the exact circumstances surrounding her entry to determine if it was an accidental crossing.

A 19-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was apprehended by the Indian Army after she allegedly crossed the LoC and entered Indian territory in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Samiya Azeem, a resident of Bains Gala village in Khuiretta tehsil of Kotli district, was intercepted by troops deployed along the LoC in Pukherni village of Nowshera sector late Friday evening, they said.

They said troops immediately took her into custody and initiated preliminary questioning.

No incriminating material was recovered from her possession, officials said, adding that the woman was subsequently handed over to the local police for further questioning and verification of her identity and circumstances surrounding her crossing into Indian territory.

Security agencies are ascertaining whether she had crossed the LoC inadvertently or whether there was any other reason behind her entry, they said.

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