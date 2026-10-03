PoK Woman Apprehended Along LoC In J-K's Rajouri

Apprehension by the Army: A young woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was detained by the Indian Army after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Initial Claim: Identified as Samiya Azeem from Kotli district, she was handed over to the local police after preliminary questioning and has reportedly claimed that she crossed over inadvertently.