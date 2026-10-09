Delhi Police Check Hotels, Track Arrivals Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

In Paharganj, one hotel staffer said: "Two beat officers came here on Wednesday and checked our log books. Our owner asked them the reason and they said it’s all in the news, we should know. But they didn’t question any guests." Another employee at a different hotel said a police officer visited on Thursday and asked for the guest list. "We showed them the list on our laptop. They told us to inform them if any people in groups make bookings to leave on Saturday," he said according to the Hindustan Times.