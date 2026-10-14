Day In Pics: October 14, 2026

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media after CJP leader Saurav Das and others being sent to 5-day judicial custody, in Nagpur. Dipke says, "I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where people are sent to five days of detention just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? Such things did not happen even during the Emergency. If you have the strength, declare the Emergency officially.” | Photo: PTI