Day In Pics: October 14, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 14, 2026

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CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to five-day judicial custody
Police personnel outside the Tihar Jail, in New Delhi. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area, police sources said. | Photo: PTI
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Abhijeet Dipke in Nagpur
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media after CJP leader Saurav Das and others being sent to 5-day judicial custody, in Nagpur. Dipke says, "I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where people are sent to five days of detention just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? Such things did not happen even during the Emergency. If you have the strength, declare the Emergency officially.” | Photo: PTI
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Navratri 2026 Vaishno Devi Dham
Devotees en route to Vaishno Devi Dham during the ‘Navratri’ festival, at Katra in Reasi. | Photo: PTI
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Piyush Goyal meets Rishi Sunak
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo: @PiyushGoyal/X via PTI
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Two women dead after fire breaks out in multi-storey Palghar building
Flames erupt after a massive fire broke out at the Imperial Heritage building in Achole, in Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Maharashtra. Two women died, and six other persons were rushed to hospital in the incident. | Photo: PTI
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Harsh Sanghavi
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the Navratri celebration organised by the IPS Association, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: Handout via PTI

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