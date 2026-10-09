57 Metros Shut, 20,000 Personnel Deployed As Delhi Gears Up For October 10 Protests: What We Know

Delhi Police has denied CJP permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security concerns and restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS.
Railways has cancelled several Mail and Express trains, while the DMRC has closed entry and exit gates at 57 stations.
Retail liquor outlets will remain shut on October 9 and 10 as authorities step up surveillance and security across the capital.
Delhi is preparing for heightened security and transport restrictions ahead of protests scheduled for October 10 by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Left groups and student outfits of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after a report from The Indian Express. The demonstrations are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
More than 20,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the capital, particularly in central Delhi. Authorities have also imposed restrictions on gatherings, curbs on Metro operations, cancelled several trains and ordered retail liquor outlets to remain shut.
Here is what we know about the security and administrative measures ahead of the protests.
More than 20,000 personnel deployed
Delhi Police has stepped up security around Parliament, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations, with additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel mobilised to manage potential gatherings.
At least 70 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), comprising around 7,000 personnel, were reportedly being mobilised from West Bengal and Chhattisgarh following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. These include 40 companies from West Bengal and 30 from Chhattisgarh, according to reports.
Police have erected barricades and set up pickets at strategic locations, while teams are monitoring potential gathering points and routes leading towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Authorities have also reportedly identified around 500 people and 200 social media channels for monitoring ahead of the demonstrations. Police are tracking online posts after threat videos surfaced and have been checking hotels, railway stations and other transit points.
Section 163 in force, CJP denied permission
The Delhi Police has denied permission to the CJP to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing short notice, alleged violations of undertakings given during an earlier demonstration and the prevailing law-and-order situation.
Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the party's application had been submitted too close to the proposed protest, despite guidelines requiring 10 days' advance intimation. Police also cited Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which is in force in the New Delhi area.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey said gatherings in violation of the restrictions would be considered illegal and could invite legal action. Police have urged potential participants to avoid unauthorised gatherings.
The restrictions come amid several days of protests by opposition parties and civil society groups over the SIR exercise.
Metro gates at 57 stations shut
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at 57 stations from 9 pm on October 9 until the situation returns to normal on October 10.
The proposal also recommends reducing train frequency at the affected stations because of concerns about crowds moving towards sensitive locations. Stations named in the communication include Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate, Hauz Khas and Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin.
The proposed restrictions cover stations across central, north, south, east and other parts of the capital. The final decision rests with the DMRC, which had not confirmed whether the measures would be implemented.
Passengers have been advised to check official Metro updates before travelling.
Mail and Express trains cancelled
The Railway Board has ordered the cancellation of Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10.
The directive covers trains departing their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to reach either station during the specified window the following day. Railway officials cited intelligence inputs and the possibility of severe road congestion around the stations.
Officials described the move as a proactive passenger-safety measure, referring to previous disruptions in which passengers were unable to reach stations on time because of traffic restrictions and crowds.
Railway authorities have not confirmed whether the cancellations are directly linked to the planned demonstrations.
Retail liquor outlets to remain shut
All retail liquor outlets in Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10 under an order issued by the excise department on October 8.
The closure covers specified categories of retail liquor vendors, including outlets selling Indian, foreign and country liquor. The department cited public-order concerns and inputs from Delhi Police.
Licensed restaurants, bars and clubs will, however, continue to serve liquor as usual, according to an excise department official.
Congress challenges protest denial in court
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has challenged the Delhi Police's decision to deny permission for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Kumar. The organisation had sought permission for a protest involving around 100–150 people between October 1 and October 25.
On October 9, the Delhi High Court declined to list the petition urgently, with Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre saying the matter could be heard on Monday, October 12.
The petition argues that restrictions on demonstrations must be reasonable and proportionate, and that the power to regulate peaceful assembly cannot become an unrestricted power to prohibit it.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre's security preparations, describing them as evidence of panic following days of opposition protests.
With security deployments and transport restrictions being put in place, commuters and residents have been advised to follow official advisories and plan their journeys accordingly.