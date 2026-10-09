Delhi Police Warns Against CJP’s October 10 Protest, Says Gatherings Will Invite Legal Action

Delhi Police has warned that CJP’s proposed October 10 protest is not permitted.
The Crime Branch is investigating violence during the party’s July 20 march to Parliament.
The proposed demonstration is part of CJP’s campaign seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
The Delhi Police has warned against the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed protest on October 10, saying prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force and unauthorised gatherings will invite legal action.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey said protests were not permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in effect. She urged people not to participate in the proposed demonstration and to prioritise their safety and that of their families.
“Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted — neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey said.
She cautioned that participation in an unauthorised gathering could have legal consequences and advised those seeking to raise their concerns to follow the prescribed legal process.
Crime Branch Probes July 20 Protest Violence
The warning comes as the Delhi Police Crime Branch investigates the violence that broke out during the CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20. Investigators are examining whether the violence was premeditated and whether individuals with criminal backgrounds entered the protest sites after the party called for the march.
The investigation will also examine alleged assaults on police personnel, vandalism and damage to public property, including police vehicles. Officials said 2,873 people identified through facial-recognition system data are being examined as part of the probe, citing their alleged criminal backgrounds.
Supreme Court Order And October 10 Protest
The Crime Branch investigation follows a Supreme Court order directing the Delhi Police to cancel 17 FIRs related to the July violence, according to the information provided by officials. The police are now focusing on the alleged violence and the role of those suspected of participating in or instigating it.
The proposed October 10 protest comes amid CJP’s campaign seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The Delhi Police has reiterated that any gathering held in violation of the prohibitory orders could invite legal action.