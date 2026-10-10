'Last I Heard...': Sanjay Manjrekar Backs CJP Protesters As Delhi Police Crackdown Draws Criticism

Sanjay Manjrekar defended peaceful protest on X amid the Delhi crackdown on CJP supporters
Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed Jantar Mantar 2.0 demonstration over safety and law-and-order concerns
Stone pelting near Akashwani Bhawan injured two police personnel, including sub-inspector Bajrang Jadhav
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday commented on police action against Cockroach Janta Party protesters in Delhi and supported the right to peaceful protest. “Peaceful protests is a democratic activity. Last time I heard India was a democratic country,” Manjrekar posted on X as security was stepped up in the capital before the CJP’s planned ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ demonstration.
The party had called the demonstration to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Times of India reported. The protest was scheduled for Saturday.
Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration, citing public safety, traffic management and law-and-order concerns, the publication reported. The move came as the dispute over the election-roll revision widened and security was tightened across the capital.
Stone Pelting Near Akashwani
Stone pelting broke out during the protest and injured two police personnel. Several protesters were detained as security personnel moved to control the situation.
Sub-inspector Bajrang Jadhav was among those injured. “I was pushed me, while apprehending the rioters, this caused an injury,” Jadhav said.
Police had deployed personnel across Delhi before the planned protest. They also erected barricades and intensified checks at entry points to the capital.
CJP Leaders Detained
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenor Saurav Das and leader Ashutosh Ranka were detained after they reached Delhi. A video shot on a flight to Delhi showed Dipke challenging police personnel and asking why he was being held.
“Come on, arrest us! We have come here to get arrested. We are not afraid of you. Arrest us!” Dipke said in the video. He also described the police action as “dictatorship”.
The video also showed Dipke asking again and again to speak to senior male officers as women police personnel stood around him. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained from his residence in Gurgaon before the planned protest.
Police also took wider preventive action. More than 1,500 people were detained from different parts of Delhi before the planned demonstration.
Campaign Against Kumar
The CJP has been demanding Kumar’s removal over alleged voter-list manipulation and has called for accountability over the SIR exercise.
The party has maintained that it will continue its campaign for free and fair elections.