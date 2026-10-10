'Last I Heard...': Sanjay Manjrekar Backs CJP Protesters As Delhi Police Crackdown Draws Criticism

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 10 October 2026 5:17 pm

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday backed the right to peaceful protest after Delhi Police denied permission for a CJP demonstration and detained its leaders in the capital. The protest, planned over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, saw stone pelting near Akashwani Bhawan and injuries to two police personne

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 10 October 2026 5:17 pm

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar becomes the latest sporting voice to back the ongoing CJP protest for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. | Photo: X/BCCI