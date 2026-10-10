CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained aboard an Air India flight at IGI Airport.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram; CJP legal team head Ratna Singh alleges unlawful detention.
Delhi Police denied permission for the Jantar Mantar protest, citing law-and-order concerns, as security restrictions and traffic diversions were imposed across the capital.
Three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders — founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka — were detained by Delhi Police aboard an Air India flight at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday, October 10, ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The detentions came amid heightened security across the national capital, with police picking up protesters at several locations and transport hubs to prevent mobilisation for the demonstration. According to police, at least 1,000 people had been detained across Delhi by Saturday.
Following his detention, Dipke posted a video on Instagram questioning the police action and saying the party had intended to hold a peaceful demonstration.
“All we wanted to do was a peaceful protest, and they’re picking us from the flight like we’re criminals,” he said. “We’re not afraid of you. Come, arrest us,” he added.
In another video shared by the party, Dipke was heard saying, “Even Indra Gandhi didn't do this,” and “Arrest hone liye hi aaya hu.”
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained separately from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, on Saturday morning. Police reportedly detained him after he indicated that he intended to attend the demonstration despite restrictions on the gathering.
CJP legal team head Ratna Singh also alleged that she was being detained along with three other lawyers ahead of the protest. In a statement, Singh claimed that more than 25 police personnel had surrounded the car she was sitting in and were neither allowing her to leave nor taking her away. She also alleged that officers had failed to produce an official notification explaining the action.
Mumbai police on Saturday detained activist Tushar Gandhi and others from his organisation ahead of their demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was picked up from Bandra and taken to DN Nagar police station, an official said according to PTI.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) General Secretary M.A Baby, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas were among Left leaders detained by Delhi Police on Saturday.
“CPI(M) General Secretary M.A Baby and senior leaders were detained by the Delhi police today ahead of the march to Jantar Mantar where India will demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar,” the party’s offical social media accounts posted.
The party also said M.V Govindan, P.K. Sreemathy, and P. Rajeev were among the leaders detained, according to The Hindu.
The Supreme Court Bar Association(SCBA) has written to the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, bringing to his urgent attention that several Senior Advocates and other advocates, including women advocates, who were peacefully protesting outside the Supreme Court area today, have reportedly been detained through the use of excessive police force.
"The detention of Supreme Court advocates from their chambers is deeply disturbing. We are mentioning this urgently before the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. Arbitrary detention and intimidation of advocates will not be tolerated. I demand immediate release of the lawyers," wrote Supreme Court Senior Advocate and the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Pradeep Rai.
Why Is The CJP Protesting?
The CJP had called on supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10 to demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed demonstration, citing potential law-and-order concerns, public safety and traffic disruption. Police also referred to alleged violations of conditions imposed during an earlier protest in July, and said the intimation submitted by the party did not qualify as a duly filed application for permission.
The dispute over permission set the stage for a wider security operation across Delhi. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take measures to prevent protesters from travelling to the capital.
Security personnel were deployed at key intersections and barricades were installed to regulate movement. Authorities also announced restrictions affecting markets and Metro stations, train cancellations and internet curbs in parts of the city.
The Delhi Traffic Police warned commuters of possible delays around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk and other parts of central Delhi. Traffic diversions came into force at 6 am, with arrangements subject to change depending on the law-and-order situation.
Police said more than 250 people had been detained by district police in southeast Delhi after protesters were identified around Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.
The detention of the three CJP leaders at the airport, along with Rathee’s detention and Singh’s allegations, marks a significant escalation in the confrontation over the proposed demonstration. The party’s demand centres on alleged electoral-roll irregularities, while authorities have maintained that the restrictions are necessary to prevent law-and-order problems.